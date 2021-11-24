First match point (with the help of Real) for Inter. Inzaghi is playing the second round against De Zerbi

“A decisive match, we are aware of that. We want the second round.” Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, did not mince words in the press conference on the eve of the match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. After the two victories against Sheriff, the Nerazzurri have not only put the qualification issue back on its feet, but also have the opportunity to play for the first match point for qualifying for the round of 16. With a victory and the simultaneous success of Real Madrid against the Tiraspol team, Inter would take the pass one round early, and also for this reason Inzaghi himself defined the San Siro match against De Zerbi practically decisive: “We know that it’s all in our hands after the two victories with Sheriff. We are there. We face an opponent who plays well, with an excellent coach. In the first leg he put us in difficulty, we both could win it: they dribbled more, we counted More scoring chances. We will have to organize ourselves well because our goal – as we said at the presentation conference in July – is to go to the round of 16, trying not to let him play the game they would like to have at San Siro. still a lot. I think tomorrow’s match is decisive considering that we will close at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. “

Then I also point to the infirmary: “We have to recover. De Vrij and Sanchez will not be there, on Sunday Barella and Correa asked for the change, Calhanoglu was the only yellow card and therefore I preferred to remove him. Knowing that Dzeko was not at the top and Satriano was not is available, I will have to make some correct assessments. We hope that the rest will allow everyone to recover in the best possible way “.

On the other hand, De Zerbi will sell his skin dearly, in search of third place which would mean the Europa League: “Tomorrow is a difficult match: we are facing a strong, healthy team, with players who have been playing together for many years, in a stadium. where there will be a lot of enthusiasm. But we want to play our game and hit the points that will allow us to reach at least third place. We didn’t win because we deserved it, even if we did some good games. With Inter and Real Madrid then we can also lose because they are teams of a higher level than ours. “