First official trailer for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”





The spin-off of “Star Trek: Discovery”, in turn a prequel to “Star Trek: The Original Series”, premieres on Paramount + this May 5.

By

After a long wait, and a few months after its premiere, Paramount + has finally released the first official preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worldsthe long-awaited new series that will follow Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (rebecca romjin) in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

In addition to the aforementioned leading trio, the cast of the series is made up of Jess Bush as nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun like Dr. M’Benga.

The first episode was written by Akiva Goldsmann from his own story developed together with alex kurtzman Y Jenny Lumet. Akiva Goldsmann Y Henry Alonso-Myers are serving as co-showrunners, with Goldsman also directing the pilot.

Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet executive produce alongside Henry Alonso-Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Syracuse, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth Y aaron baiers. Production is handled by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related