first public appearance with their baby (PHOTOS)

Last May, the singer Rihanna gave birth to her first child, born of his relationship with American rapper ASAP Rocky. If the birth took place in the greatest secrecy, the sex of the baby was revealed in the press. For three months, the couple has been particularly discreet and discovered the joys of parenthood away from the cameras.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky parents of a baby boy

Neither the artist nor the rapper announced the news on their respective social networks. “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing very well. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. Rihanna barely leaves him. She’s a fantastic mom. She wanted to give birth in LA because she has a big house with a garden. She likes to sit outside with her baby”had only revealed a source close to the two stars, to the magazine People.

rihanna at the airport, los angeles (august 14) pic.twitter.com/9ohgG9twAg — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) August 15, 2022

And if the young parents have made several public appearances since the birth of the newborn, they had always been careful not to move with him. Until Sunday August 14, 2022, when paparazzi were waiting for them at the exit of their private jet, in Los Angeles. And it was their bodyguard who had the important task get off the plane with the baby in his car seat. Closely followed by Rihanna, then ASAP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna arrived at LAX Airport yesterday with their son📍🛩 #asaprocky#Rihannapic.twitter.com/U6xAjLGJka — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) August 15, 2022

First appearance with their baby

The American singer appeared smiling, cap on her head, accompanied by her companion. The two stars were obviously surrounded by a staff, made up of an assistant and aa bodyguard, whose mission was to escorttheir three-month-old son from the private jet to the vehicle parked at the foot of the aircraft.

As a reminder, the couple did not wish to reveal the first name of their first child. “They only shared the baby’s name with their immediate family members. They’re keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”had explained a source to the magazine Us Weekly.