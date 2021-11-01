First time in public for the Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada

via Associated Press FILE – In this undated photo from an unknown location, released in 2016, the leader of the Afghanistan Taliban Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada poses for a portrait. Senior Afghan leaders are in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar talking peace with the Taliban, whose leader, Akhundzada, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, issued a statement saying the insurgent movement wants a political settlement to Afghanistan’s decades of war. (Afghan Islamic Press via AP, File)

Supreme Taliban leader mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada made his first ever public appearance at a meeting with supporters in the southern city of Kandahar. Government authorities announce it. “The commander of the faithful Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, may Allah save him, appeared at a large gathering in the famous Darul Uloom Hakimah madrassa and spoke for ten minutes to his brave soldiers and disciplines,” reports an audio recording released by official accounts. Taliban.

The invisible “supreme leader” of the Taliban has never made a public appearance since his appointment in 2016.

In the distributed audio clip, the mullah can be heard reciting prayers and blessings very indistinctly. According to a local source, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada arrived at this Koranic school in Kandahar with a two-car convoy under close surveillance. No one was allowed to take photographs.

After a long period of silence about his movements, the Taliban announced in September that Hibatullah Akhundzada had been living in Kandahar “forever” and would “soon appear in public”. Until he succeeded Mansour, who was killed in an American drone strike in Pakistan in 2016, Akhundzada was relatively unknown, more involved in judicial and religious matters than in military maneuvers. Once in power, Mullah Akhundzada quickly won the loyalty of Egyptian al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who referred to him as “the emir of believers”, thereby strengthening his credibility in the jihadist and Sunni world. In his role as “supreme leader”, Akhundzada is responsible for maintaining unity within the Islamist movement.