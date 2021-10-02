News

first trailer of the film with Lily-Rose Depp

Wolf: first trailer of the film with Lily-Rose Depp (On Saturday 2 October 2021)
Focus Features has indeed released a trailer for the next movie by the screenwriter and director Nathalie Biancheri, Wolf, with George MacKay alongside LilyRose Depp and Paddy Considine. What is it about “Wolf“? It is not a remake of the movie 1994’s Jack Nicholson-Michelle Pfeiffer romantic about werewolf, but instead sees MacKay play a young man who believes he is a wolf trapped inside a human body, who is sent to the “zoo,” a clinic specializing in treating dysphoria especially with radical and extreme “curative” therapies.

Wolf: first trailer: Synopsis Believing to be a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps and lives as …Read on spectacle.periodicodaily

