first trailer of the film with Lily-Rose Depp

Focus Features has indeed released a trailer for the next movie by the screenwriter and director Nathalie Biancheri, Wolf, with George MacKay alongside Lily–Rose Depp and Paddy Considine. What is it about “Wolf“? It is not a remake of the movie 1994’s Jack Nicholson-Michelle Pfeiffer romantic about werewolf, but instead sees MacKay play a young man who believes he is a wolf trapped inside a human body, who is sent to the “zoo,” a clinic specializing in treating dysphoria especially with radical and extreme “curative” therapies.
