First-year UDP Medicine students visited Cesfam Los Castaños – Faculty of Medicine UDP

The students attended the public health center in order to complement the theoretical courses they take at the beginning of their studies. In this way, they were able to approach medical work.

Last Wednesday, April 20, the first-year medical students from the UDP attended the Cesfam Los Castaños, located in the commune of La Florida, where they were able to learn how to work in primary care, in addition to approaching the different sectors of the population that are served at Cesfam.

As an activity of the Experiences of Medicine course, the two groups of first-year medical students made the visit accompanied by Dr. Nelly Alvarado and the Director of the School of Medicine, Dr. Paula Candia. The students were received by the kinesiologist Felipe Castillo, the deputy director Juan Andrés Osorio and the doctor and UDP alumni, Dr. Matías Yáñez.

“Given the nature of the subjects of the first year students, the students see as something very distant the medical performance itself. These visits ground the idea of ​​what it is to be a doctor in a clinical field, so things make sense for them”, explained Paula Candia.

The students got to know the Cesfam in its entirety, in addition to the clinical care module of the UDP and a Mapuche ruca located in the place. They were also explained how primary care works, and they were able to meet the different sectors of the population that are treated at the clinical center.