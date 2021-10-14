FitBit and Will Smith together for the project against Apple Fitness +, who will sweat more?

The well-known Hollywood actor will be the testimonial for a new Fitbit health project. The program will be called “StrongWill”.

The famous actor native of Philadelphia and former “Prince of Bel Air” has decided to lend his face, and his physical exercise, to the new project of FitBit Premium not surprisingly called “StrongWill”. It will serve to defeat the competition of Apple Fitness +. Who will get it? Smith has achieved a very large one notoriety during the nineties, thanks to theappearance in some TV series and in films of success that earned him an Oscar nomination, such as “Muhammad Ali” and “The Search for Happiness”, the latter directed by our Gabriele Muccino.

In recent times it will have happened to you often sui social network to see him engaged in hard training, under the hashtag #BestShapeOfMyLife: sweat is the price to pay for the close collaboration with the company, which has now entered theorbit by Google. Fitbit today it is one of the specialized and credible manufacturers of smartwatch And fitness tracker for sport and health.

Will Smith and Fitbit together: here’s how to have a physique like his

Before even making it as an actor, as many will remember Will Smith had undertaken a decent career musical, founding together with the friend Jeff Townes a duo called DJ Jezzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. In 1990, then came the proposal to participate in one sit-com, for the rest the story of his incredible rise is known, so much so that in 2007 the magazine “Newsweek” he called him the most powerful actor in Hollywood ”.

Now the actor is recording one for the company exclusive series of videos under the title “StrongWill”, where he alternates sessions burns belly And burns calories to relaxation and mindfulness sessions. Soon, therefore, it will be possible to take advantage of one special service of personal training and train the body and mind through convenient streaming. The “StrongWill” training program, to obtain a lean physique like that of the actor, does not include any additional equipment, but will be divided into 6 large sections.

There first It will be a bodyweight training with coach Roz the Diva, fresh from the tenth season of “America’s Got Talent“. There second it will be a tete-a-tete with trainer Jahdy, who will help you develop strength. There third will take place under the orders of Faith Hunter, who will instruct you on breathing deep and meditation. There fourth will shift the focus to the yoga, and will be directed by Hiro Landazuri. In the end Let’s Go Cardio! with Maya Monza (high intensity heart exercises) e HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), with trainer Bianca G. So what to choose, Fitbit or Apple Fitness +? Fitbit Premium is already available in Italy at a price of 8.99 euros per month or 79.99 euros per year, while Apple Fitness + in the USA it costs $ 9.99 a month or $ 79.99 a year.