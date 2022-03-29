Fitprime, the “Netflix” of fitness recorded dizzying numbers: “Not only personal trainers but also nutritionists. And companies make wellness programs for employees”

There is no doubt that the pandemic has profoundly changed us. Several studies indicate that we have become more anxious, more phobic and less tolerant. However, among the unexpected effects of this long emergency, there is at least one positive: greater attention on the part of Italians towards your own health and well-being. “These two years of pandemic have allowed us to reflect a lot about ourselves and what our priorities are”, explains the psychotherapist Eleonora Iacobellipresident ofEuropean Association for Panic Disorder (Eurodap) and the Bioequilibrium Center. “This is how a new awareness has arisen: health and well-being in general, together with the most sincere affections, return to become the most important and precious things that must be cultivated and protected”. This is a change that the industry has perceived and intercepted well, building accordingly new wellness paths: smarter and easier, “tailored” to the user. They range from the now “classic” online shopping, in which organic products are highly favored, to psychological or nutritional video consultations that allow you to receive support or have a professional meal plan, always at hand and easy to follow. Then: virtual fitness courses in the style of TV series or live. All services dedicated to well-being that, in the midst of the pandemic, an Italian company has managed to enclose, finding a great consensus, in a single large container. It is about Fitprime, initially created to offer users subscriptions to thousands of sports centers throughout Italy, and then evolved to offer virtual workouts with carefully selected trainers. A kind of Netflix of fitness, which has seen staggering numbers over the past two years. But the attention to well-being continues to grow even if we are starting slowly and returning to live our normalcy. And so Fitprime continues to evolve. “Our goal – he explains Matteo Musa, CEO of Fitprime – is to expand our services and take care of the well-being of our users at 360 degrees “. For this Fitprime has integrated its offer with services dedicated to nutrition. “With Fitprime Nutrition – says Musa – we make available to our expert nutritionists who are able to build for each of them, at a competitive price, a personalized meal plan that you will always have at your fingertips in a convenient app. In this way it will be possible to check or replace foods, find shopping lists, recipes, and much more “. The paths to well-being are therefore infinite. Users know this and companies as well. Not only those that deal directly with wellness, but also those who have developed the awareness that promoting the well-being of workers also improves productivity and is good for turnover. This is why dozens of Italian companies are joining wellbeing projects that directly involve their employees thanks to the business division, Fitprime Biz. Fitprime Biz works in partnership with Acea, Ernst & Young, Levi’s, L’oréal, Nike, Sky, Unilever and many others. And so it can happen that the accountant of a company closes in the office on a lunch break to do a yoga session. Or that the manager can freely go for a swim in the pool in front of the office or work out in the gym near his home on smart working days… While the secretary plans her dinner by interacting with the nutritionist via the app. With the awareness that feeling good also starts from the mindFitprime Biz has also launched a service dedicated to mental well-being which provides, in addition to training and nutritional support, even experienced psychologists with which employees can book sessions online. It is clear that the wellness market is in great turmoil. According to experts, we are only at the beginning of growth that will be exponential. The Global Wellness Institutea non-profit organization with a mission to empower well-being around the world, says the global market by 2022 will have a turnover of approximately $ 816 billion and exceed the trillion dollars by 2025.