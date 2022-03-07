five habits that help keep you healthy

The colon, also called the large intestine, is part of the digestive system. It is a long, hollow tube at the end of the digestive system, in which the body produces and stores stool.

According to the US National Cancer Institute, the colon extracts water and some nutrients and electrolytes from partially digested food. The remaining material – solid waste called feces – moves through the colon, is stored in the rectum, and leaves the body through the anus.

There are many disorders that can affect the ability of the colon to function properly and some of them are listed by the United States National Library of Medicine, through its information service MedlinePlus. Here are some of them:

Colon polyps: Although most polyps are harmless, if not treated properly, they can turn into cancer. These are formed due to the “growth of tissue in the colon”.

Irritable bowel syndrome: This condition usually causes stomach cramps, diarrhea, cramps, and sometimes, depending on Focus Medical gases.

Ulcerative colitis: They are ulcers in the colon and rectum.

Colorectal cancer: The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) ensures that this type of cancer is the fourth most common in the Americas, Therefore, each year there are more than 240,000 new cases and approximately 112,000 deaths due to this disease in the region.

Diverticulitis: It is an inflammation or infection of small pockets, called diverticula, in the colon.

Therefore, the colon is considered one of the most important organs of the digestive system and it is necessary to keep it clean and in perfect condition. Even the gate better with healthoutlined a series of tips with which it is possible to achieve this goal.

1. Get regular physical activity: an active lifestyle helps good digestion. It is not necessary to carry out long training days, just walks of around 60 minutes a day.

2. Eat well: A balanced diet will always be the basis for keeping some conditions under control and preventing others. In this case, foods rich in fiber manage to keep the digestive system in perfect condition and it is advisable to avoid condiments, fried foods and alcoholic beverages.

3. Hydrate properly: the body must replenish a daily amount of water to stay active and well hydrated. In addition, drinking water helps the functioning of some organs. It is advisable to divide the intake into several shots, because by “drinking a large amount of water in one shot, you will not obtain as many benefits and you may feel heavy later,” he explains. better with health.

Likewise, in addition to the above recommendations, there are foods that, according to the digital magazine OneHowTo of the portal Sports world, help keep the colon healthy:

Flax: They are world-renowned seeds for their multiple properties. It contains fiber, fatty acids and antioxidants. to cleanse the colon It is advisable to add a tablespoon of ground flaxseed in a glass of water, let it rest for half an hour and consume. To stimulate its benefits, this procedure can be done half an hour before breakfast and before going to sleep.