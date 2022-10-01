Five Netflix proposals with plus-size protagonists

Netflix does not go the easy way and part of its content grid prefers to give prominence to people who normally do not have it, an example of this is those who enjoy excessive beauty.

Streaming served as a before and after in terms of entertainment, since not only those who enjoy a socially accepted appearance shine, nor the unrealistic lifestyle, but now the misfortunes of everyday life appear in the plots, swear words and the truth of human relationships. In this way we all empathize more with what we are consuming on screen.

Taking advantage of this, we present you 5 options, between series and movies, so that you do not get out of bed or the sofa this Saturday.

“Isn’t it romantic?”

Rebel Wilson stars in this entertaining film that serves as a mockery of romantic comedies, but using their characteristic elements. It sounds a bit strange, but you have to see it to understand it.

Stubborn Natalie (Wilson) ends up trapped in an alternate universe to her own after suffering a severe blow, her new home is unrealistic, but other than that it’s like a fairy tale of modern life, our heroine is practically a Barbie with curves, because her apartment is dreamy, she has a gay best friend, a good job and a divine boyfriend.

A definitively charismatic and unmissable film, because this Australian actress does know how to make herself loved. Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra and Adam DeVine are also in the main cast.

“The Starling”

Husbands Lily and Jack struggle to cope with a heavy loss, while he is confined to an institution, she uses unconventional methods to deal with her anger, sadness and anxieties.

A Netflix original film that deals with the difficulties of grief and the effort we make to maintain our relationships with others, since it is not always easy. It’s dramatic but uplifting, perfect for those who like a good cry while watching a movie.

In this proposal the protagonist is Melissa McCarthywho is best known for her sassy characters in comedy films.

“Dumplin'”

An inspiring film, with heart and lots of music from Dolly Parton. This eloquent plot shows that attractiveness and charisma go far beyond physical appearance in all areas of life, because the ordinary is boring.

Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) is fed up with her self-centered mother (Jennifer Aniston), with whom she has had little contact in her life and doesn’t really trust her very much. Both are like oil and water, but with a little push the bond between them will flourish. Also, the main character, who enjoys self-confidence, will enter a beauty contest, whose boss is her mother, Rosie. She and her group of friends under normal circumstances would not paint anything there, but together they join forces as a protest to steal the show, but they will pass those of Cain before achieving their goal.

Odeya Rush (Ellen), Luke Benward (Bo), Jennifer Aniston (Rosie), Maddie Baillio (Millie) and Dove Cameron (Bekah) complete the cast for this film with characters full of love and good things.

“Sierra Burgess is a loser”

Cute teen Sierra (Shannon Purser) is insecure about her body and herself in general, but she’ll have to be smart, as her world is turned upside down when Cupid knocks on her door (a hottie named Jamey by actor Noah Centineo ). A good student, she is somewhat lonely and walks through the halls of her school taking in the bullying of her classmates.

Not knowing how to stand up to her lover, with whom she met thanks to mother technology, she will turn to the most unexpected ally.

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

After spending years sequestered in a basement, Kimmy Schmidt is determined to recapture the years that were taken from her by enjoying life to the fullest. However, she will have to struggle to adjust to the chaotic exterior that she has never experienced firsthand.

In this series, the plus-size character is Titus Andromedon, a crazy boy who dreams of shining on the Broadway stage. For the narrative of the series, the occurrences of this being are necessary to give it spark and fun.

At times, this program seems like a self-help book, as it really provides tips for coping with stress and anxiety, incredible as it may seem. This is not bad, but rather makes it much more interesting. It premiered in 2015 and consists of 4 seasons.