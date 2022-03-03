Five Strategies for Implementing a Corporate Wellness Program

Working hours occupy a large part of life, which is why it is increasingly common for employees to seek positions in which, in addition to being well paid, they can develop professionally in environments that include personal and family aspects. For this reason, corporate wellness programs have become popular in companies, which encourage the commitment of their employees through recognition and motivation.

Having a team committed to the company directly influences the increase in productivity and therefore in the growth of the business. In addition, an organization determined to integrate corporate well-being will achieve a healthy work environment, free of work stress, as well as more involved, creative and satisfied workers.

These programs cover not only strictly labor aspects, but also aim to improve the safety and health of people, promoting healthy habits inside and outside the company.

Dr. Graciela Dixon, owner of Project Wellness, a company dedicated to providing information related to comprehensive health, points out that health promotion is an investment in the most important asset of companies, employees. Therefore, those companies that want to attract and keep the best talent must have leaders who understand the connection between employee satisfaction and health, which affects the efficiency of the business model.”

Below, the expert shares five strategies to promote employee well-being:

Offer opportunities for growth and professional development: It is of great importance for employees to join companies that offer them opportunities for personal and professional growth. Developing training plans and including training within the company’s activities, promotes learning in the teams so that they become great professionals, thus taking advantage of all their potential to identify new opportunities and achieve business goals.

Promote healthy habits: A good corporate wellness plan makes sure to provide staff with tools so they can improve their habits inside and outside the company. For example, a simple way to promote regular physical activity is to organize group activities outside of working hours. Likewise, to promote healthy eating, vending machines for packaged products can be replaced by those that offer healthy products or fresh fruit. Finally, to promote stress control, there are interesting initiatives that include yoga, mindfulness or time management workshops, among others.

Adapt a pleasant work environment: If it has been decided to return to the office in person, this is the place where employees will spend a good part of their working day. Therefore, implementing adequate biosecurity measures, having good lighting, providing ergonomic furniture and guaranteeing short breaks for disconnection will make this space a healthy, safe and pleasant environment to develop creativity and increase productivity.

Promote labor flexibility: Currently, employees, in addition to the economic benefits that companies can offer them, seek a better quality of life. Considering flexible entry and exit schedules according to the needs of each employee, or teleworking, favor the emotional well-being of the team. These actions not only benefit the company economically, but also improve its image, making it a more attractive place to work.

further reading Managerial Grupo Montecristo reaffirms its projection and commitment to female leadership

Communicate effectively with the team: It is important that the staff feel heard, so that their requests or needs will be understood, which increases their satisfaction and, therefore, improves the work environment. Dr. Gabriela Dixon* recommends establishing honest and open communication channels in which collaborators feel comfortable and safe to communicate their thoughts and initiatives, which will allow “people to add better ideas, be more efficient and better face challenges.” day-to-day situations”.

Source. Central American and Caribbean Digital Newspaper