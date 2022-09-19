Five years after the 2017 earthquake, Mexico City maintains open wounds

Mexico City, Sep 19 (EFE) .- The wounds left by the earthquake of September 19 that hit Mexico City in 2017 are still open five years later, since even more than 23% of the victims do not have a home and those who they were rebuilt, they denounce precariousness.

“We are five years after the earthquake of September 19 and it could have been just a date on the calendar like other earthquakes, but that date became a wound for Mexico City that has not healed because there are thousands of families that we have not achieved. see that they return home,” Francia Gutiérrez, a victim of the Tlalpan multifamily, tells Efe.

France is just one of the more than 20,000 people who saw their heritage and belongings reduced to rubble that day, as the building where they had their apartment collapsed and had to be completely rebuilt.

Little by little, he says, they have also tried to rebuild their community and go through a grieving process “that was not resolved.”

He assures that those affected have lived this permanent mourning because they put aside their pain to fight for the authorities to rebuild their homes and help those affected.

“Now we are in a stage of living in our homes, but also of knowing how they are made in the facilities, in the finishes,” he says.

UNFINISHED RECONSTRUCTION

Israel Ballesteros is another resident of this multifamily complex in the south of the Mexican capital and is also part of the United Victims of Mexico City group, which brings together hundreds of people who have not yet obtained compensation for the damage.

He denounces that the authorities have not been very transparent and have manipulated the data on the reconstruction, since the most up-to-date figure asserts that they have rebuilt 77% of the houses.

“It’s false data,” he says, explaining that the capital’s government website itself recognizes more than 22,000 homes affected by the earthquake and that 12,700 have been recovered to date.

“That means, easy rule of three, that in reality the progress they are reporting is only 57%,” he argues.

Continue reading the story

In addition, he says, there is more erroneous data, such as in the Tlalpan multifamily, where the authorities claim to have handed over 520 homes, when there are only 500, in addition to the fact that they have almost halved the number of properties recognized as affected.

“(That is why) there are many who do not even have the prospect of ever getting their home back,” he laments, as he assures that many families were excluded from the register.

RECOVER FROM THE HIT

On September 19, 2017, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 with an epicenter between Puebla and Morelos, in the center of the country, left nearly 370 dead, 228 of them in Mexico City.

The emotional impact was greater because on that same date, but in 1985, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.1 occurred, leaving more than 20,000 dead, most of them in the Mexican capital, which is why it is considered the most destructive in recent history. from Mexico.

Francia Gutiérrez says she is lucky to have recovered her roof to live on, but affirms that her property today has more problems than before the earthquake due to cost overruns for reconstruction and “hidden defects”.

Among them, he states, there are cisterns with reassembled parts, which has caused them to break down after two years of reconstruction, water heaters that were not compatible with solar heaters, and low-quality materials in buildings, which has meant costs. extra.

“We are going to have to do it (pay) knowing that someone who should have done it the right way did not do it and that someone had to sanction that company for these cost overruns, for these bad facilities,” he says.

In addition to this, Ballesteros affirms that the victims have suffered the disdain of the authorities, which has hindered their emotional recovery.

“You never really leave that state (of pain) there is never a time to grieve, there is never a time to recover, there is no room for resilience that became so fashionable after this,” he says.

Both regret that after this tragedy, nothing seems to have been learned.

“The current government’s prevention policy for this type of emergency is the same as it has been for 37 years, to carry out a drill every September 19, now at 12:19 p.m. (5:19 p.m. GMT) and meanwhile sustain real estate corruption, sustain the benefit to the real estate capital, not taking any other preventive measures”, he criticizes.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remembered the victims of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes on Monday in a ceremony that consisted of raising the flag in front of the National Palace, where he promised that his government has worked on prevention.

(c) EFE Agency