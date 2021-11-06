Flight from Morocco lands in the Balearics, passengers on the run – Last Hour

(ANSA-AFP) – MADRID, NOV 06 – Palma de Mallorca airport, one of the busiest in Spain in the Balearic archipelago, was closed for almost four hours last night after several passengers from a plane landed in an emergency they exited the aircraft causing them to lose their tracks. An hypothesis of illegal immigration is investigated. Several people were arrested.



The plane, flying between Morocco and Turkey, was landed in Palma de Mallorca due to the alleged illness of a passenger, the Civil Guard told AFP. During the evacuation of the allegedly sick traveler, about twenty passengers took the opportunity to escape from the plane on the runway and lose their tracks.



According to the newspaper El Pais, investigators speculate that it was a ploy to illegally enter Spain. The passenger who had accused the illness was taken to hospital, where he was declared in perfect health and arrested by the police for aiding in illegal immigration. According to the newspaper, five people were arrested, while among those who managed to escape there is also one of the passengers who had accompanied the alleged patient to the hospital.



According to the FlightRadar24 app, the plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 flying between Casablanca and Istanbul.



Following the incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were diverted to other airports and 16 departing flights suffered significant delays, according to airport authorities.



The airport reopened around midnight after closing about four hours. (ANSA-AFP).

