Flood warning issued for several municipalities due to heavy downpours

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan issued a flash flood warning for several towns this Sunday due to the accumulation of rain that has already been recorded by the passage of tropical storm Fiona through the island.

The towns under notice are:

– Humacao, Maunabo, Naguabo, Patillas and Yabucoa until 1:15 pm

– Aibonito, Arroyo, Cayey, Coamo, Guayama, Juana Díaz, Ponce, Salinas, Santa Isabel and Villalba until 2:15 p.m.

The meteorological agency reported that the towns under alert have received at least four inches of rain in a period of less than two hours and an additional four inches are expected in the next few hours.

“Flash flooding may begin to occur soon,” the communication added.

The meteorological agency urged the population residing in these towns to leave areas prone to flooding and avoid being in any way near rivers, streams and streams.

After the 5:00 am bulletin this Sunday, the estimate for rain accumulations in Puerto Rico increased to 16 inches in a general way.

Nevertheless, the south, southeast and east of the island will receive excess rainfall with accumulations of 20 or more inches of rain, with isolated areas that could even reach up to 25 inches. Put another way, some areas of Puerto Rico would have received about two feet of water by the time the Fiona-triggered rain event ends.

These estimates are based on a period from early yesterday, Saturday, to next Monday.