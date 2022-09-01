Florence Pugh: Intimate Scenes With The Most Famous Pop Star Deviate From “Don’t Worry Darling”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a film that has become controversial as a result of back and forth between Olivia Wildedirector and actress of the same, and Shia LaBeouf, Who was going to star in it? Also, when it became known that Harry Styles would replace the “Transformers” actor, the British singer’s hordes of fans followed every detail.

The premiere of the trailer for the film focused attention on the sex scenes that showed some parts of the physique of Olivia Wilde’s current boyfriend, who has also recently had to deal with the media coverage of his legal fight for the custody of his children. with Jason Sudeikis.

Florence Pughthe co-star of the film, spoke about the film in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, magazine that considered her among the 21 Next Icons on its September issue cover. “I guess all my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced to have an opinion, forced into a way of life.. And finally, something breaks,” said the 26-year-old actress.

Scene from “Don’t Worry Darling.” Courtesy: Venice Biennale

Florence versus “Don’t Worry Darling”?

In “Don’t Worry Darling,” Florence, who has made films as diverse as the indie horror “Midsommar” or the blockbuster “Black Widow“, plays Alice Chambers, a housewife whose husband works for Project Victoria in an idyllic community in 1950s America..

After the disappearance of one of the wives who spend their days vacuuming, cooking, shopping and drinking martinis by the pool, Alice begins to question the environment.

Florence Pugh would play the role of Bunny, but the pandemic changed the circumstances. Dakota Johnson left the project, Olivia took the role of Bunny and Florence that of Alice. “It was a different beast. I love playing a woman in anguish”.

When shooting began, many eyes were on the film simply because Harry Styles, who has a fledgling acting career, was the lead. Gossip escalated when it emerged that he and Olivia Wilde, 10 years older than the singer, began a relationship.

Florence is reported to have said that the relationship was unprofessional and that she is unhappy about the pay gap. In addition, the leaked audios of Olivia Wilde are said to have left her dismayed. When the trailer was released in May, the sex scenes resonated with the audience. “When it comes down to your sex scenes, or watching the most famous man in the world fuck someone, that’s not why we do it.. That’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh told Harper’s in remarks that have already gone viral.

“Obviously, By the nature of hiring the world’s most famous pop star, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s not what I’m going to discuss because [esta película es] bigger and better than that. And the people who did it are bigger and better than that.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5.

Watch the trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling”