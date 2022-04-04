Entertainment

Florinda Meza warns those who intend to buy the rights to ‘El Chavo del 8’

Florinda Meza / Mexico Agency

The widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños gave her position after Eugenio Derbez was part of a campaign called ‘Latino como tú’, which seeks to praise the achievements of the Latino community in the entertainment industry.

Because the commercial in which Derbez participated “revived” “El Chavo del Ocho” through a technique known as deepfake, now Florinda Meza expressed her opinion regarding the use of the character’s image in said content.

“I loved it! I loved it! It’s very well done, very well done, it’s the promotion for a platform …”, said the artist during her walk on the red carpet of an event held in Mexico City.

In the same way, the actress expressed her desire to appear in the biographical project where the life of her late husband is recounted. “I am going to write my biography, and Roberto should be in my biography, I lived longer with him than without him, and Roberto should be in my biography, because of his 85 years, he lived 40 without me and 45 with me. , that is, there is no way to separate one from the other”.

Regarding whether her authorization would be necessary to carry out the Roberto Gómez Bolaños series, the artist said: “No, they don’t have to ask me, they will have to ask a judge, because neither the name nor the personality, nor the name of Roberto, are in the will, there has to be a dispute”.

Florinda Meza and Roberto Gómez Bolaños / Agencia México

However, upon hearing if he would like to fight for these rights, Meza stressed: “I don’t fight, I don’t like to fight, what’s more… when there is an argument, then when everything is heated, I feel compelled to lose in order to stop fighting.” be in the discussion. Even if I’m right, why do you think I had a 40-year marriage?

Finally, Florinda stated that her approval will be necessary for the sale of the texts of the ‘El Chavo del 8’ project. “I make it clear to the public that whoever buys the literary rights buys, well, I was a co-author, I have to be there by force, not by will, but as a co-author, I collaborated, so they have to respect it, they have copyright to respect, but they would have to negotiate with me.”

Florinda Meza / Mexico Agency

