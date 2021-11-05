Fluorine discovered in a galaxy 12 billion light years away – Space & Astronomy

Fluorine has been found in a galaxy so far away that its light takes 12 billion years to reach us: it was discovered by the Alma radio telescope (Atacama Large Millimeter Array) of the Southern European Observatory (Eso), in the Chilean Andes. The result, which allows us to tighten the circle around the stars that forge this chemical element in the Universe, is published in Nature Astronomy by an international team led by Maximilien Franco of the University of Hertfordshire, in the United Kingdom.

Fluorine (a chemical element also present in our bones and teeth in the form of fluoride) has been detected in the large gas clouds of the distant galaxy NGP-190387, which we see as it was when the Universe was only 1.4 billion years old , about 10% of his current age. Since stars eject the elements that form in the nucleus when they reach the end of their life, this detection implies that the stars that created fluorine must have lived and died quickly. The team believes the most likely fluorine production sites are Wolf – Rayet type stars, very massive stars that only live a few million years, a blink of an eye in the history of the Universe. Wolf-Rayet type stars had already been suggested as possible sources of cosmic fluorine, but astronomers until now did not know how important they were in the production of this element in the early Universe.

“It took a few tens or hundreds of millions of years for this galaxy to have fluorine levels comparable to those found in the stars of the Milky Way, which is 13.5 billion years old. This is a completely unexpected result, “says Chiaki Kobayashi of the University of Hertfordshire.

The discovery in NGP-190387 marks one of the first fluorine detections beyond the Milky Way and nearby galaxies. This element had previously been identified in distant quasars, bright objects powered by supermassive black holes at the center of some galaxies, but never before has it been observed in a star-forming galaxy so early in the history of the Universe.