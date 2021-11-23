focus on who can benefit from tax breaks in the Be Beez training event

Regime for impatriates: who can benefit from tax breaks which provide a reduction of the taxable amount up to 90 percent? From the requirements set by the legislation to the doubts that arise in the event of international mobility, focus on the rules to follow with one look at current events in the event organized by BeBeez Academy in media partnership with Tax information Tuesday 23 November 2021, live on the Zoom platform, from 11 am to 1 pm.

To open the training morning is Stefania Peveraro, director of BeBeez. Goal of the webinar? Provide instructions “To managers and professionals who are abroad and who want to return to Italy by taking advantage of the opportunity given by Italian law”.

The vision is operational: we start, therefore, from the reference standards to evaluate thepractical application, also in light of the news due to the Covid pandemic.

Regime impatriate, who are the workers concerned? The data

The event “Facilitated taxation regime for expatriates, here are all the news“ it represented the right opportunity to provide one complete and updated overview, also based on the clarifications provided by the Revenue Agency, for all affected workers.

“It is not a niche topic, it concerns thousands of people and also concerns tax revenues that are not irrelevant”, begins with these words Giovanni Garofalo, Head of General Tax Advisory of Unicredit providing some data concerning 2019, the pre-Covid period, and which give an idea of ​​the extent of the benefits.

“The data are useful to understand the extent of the phenomenon: about 11,000 workers with a subsidized average gross income of € 108,304. The interesting data concerns the average income produced: equal to 5 times the value of the average national income “.

Considering an annual salary of around 350,000 euros, for a worker who moves to Italy from the United Kingdom on savings almost comes to 100,000 euros per year, according to the estimates provided by the lawyer of the Studio Uckmarr, Paolo De ‘Capitani of Vimercate.

“The bonus is exclusively fiscal and is aimed at workers”, underlines Giovanni Garofalo, highlighting that, even if the impatriate regime is not intended for employers, it is also an attractive force for the latter, it acts as a “Leverage in hiring workers from abroad”.

In 2010 i law decrees no. 78 And n. 238 of 2010 they introduced tax concessions for the return of workers and researchers, and subsequently the Legislative Decree n. 147 of 2015, in article 16, defined the boundaries of the regime impatriates.

An important revision of the law then came in 2019 with the Growth Decree.

Concessions for the regime for impatriates Requirements Tax exemption for 70 percent Intended for workers with the following characteristics: They have not been resident in Italy in the last two tax periods;

they undertake to reside in Italy for at least two years;

They carry out their activity mainly in Italy Tax exemption for 90 percent With transfer of the southern regions: Abruzzo;

Molise;

Campania;

Puglia;

Basilicata;

Calabria;

Sardinia;

Sicily.

No one is required to access the regime for impatriates specialization or high qualification, as was the case in the past.

But, he points out Giovanni Garofalo, Head of General Tax Advisory of Unicredit, in the case of EU citizens you hate a non-EU country with which a Convention against double taxation or an agreement on the exchange of information on tax matters is required

a degree title and an employment activity, of self-employment o a business carried out continuously outside Italy in the last 24 months or more;



that is to say

and an employment activity, of o a business carried out continuously outside Italy in the last 24 months or more; a study activity carried out continuously outside Italy in the last 24 months or more, earning a bachelor’s degree or a “Post-graduate specialization”.

Among the important innovations introduced in 2019, one also concerns theregistration with AIRE, Registry of Italians Residing Abroad.

“Over time there has always been one discussion of the relevance of this requirement, finally the DL n. 34/2019 clarified that this requirement is not indispensable as long as it is possible prove the period of residence abroad on the basis of the Conventions against double taxation “.

The modification also had a retroactive effect.

Regime for impatriates: the latest news on beneficiaries

L’last intervention on the standard in terms of time, it then arrived with the Budget Law 2021.

The possibility of extending the subsidized regime provided for by the Growth Decree, in the presence of particular conditions, has also been extended to those who have transferred their residence to Italy before 2020 and, at 31 December 2019, it was already recipient of the benefits, binding the extension of the benefits to the payment of an amount equal to 5 or 10 percent of the subsidized income relating to the year preceding the exercise of the option.

In these cases, the reduction in the tax base is equal to 50 percent o 90 per cent, in the case of workers with at least three minor or dependent children.

Amount to be paid for the option Typology of impatriate workers 10 per cent of the income from employment and self-employment produced in Italy, subject to the subsidy referred to in Article 16 of Legislative Decree no. 147, relating to the tax period prior to the exercise of the option Subjects with at least one minor child, even in foster care



pre-adoptive, or owners of at least one real estate unit of type



residential in Italy within the time required by the law 5 percent of the income from employment and self-employment produced in Italy subject to the subsidy referred to in Article 16 of Legislative Decree no. 147, relating to the tax period prior to the exercise of the option Subjects with at least three minor children, even in pre-adoptive foster care, and owners of at least a residential property unit in Italy within the time limits set by the law.

Instructions for exercising the option are contained in full text of the provision of the Revenue Agency dated 3 March 2021.

Revenue Agency – Provision number 60353 of 3 March 2021 How to exercise the option for the purpose of extending the regime provided for expatriate workers, referred to in article 5, paragraph 2-bis, of the decree-law of 30 April 2019, n. 34, converted, with modifications, by the law 28 June 2019, n. 58, as amended by article 1, paragraph 50, of law no. 178, by employees and self-employed workers.

Regime of impatriates and posting abroad: the controversial position of the Revenue Agency

When it comes to the possibility of benefiting from the impatriate regime, then, one cannot fail to focus attention on one issue “Which has given employers many concerns: the return of workers posted abroad“.

Access to benefits after a period abroad in these ways has always been a controversial issue.

“The Revenue Agency had a not always consistent approach on the issue“.

He claims Giovanni Garofalo,

“In fact, the law currently does not provide for any exclusion, which was provided for by law no. 238 of 2010 “.

Starting from this regulatory gap, the Financial Administration with the interpretation of the provisions has narrowed, enlarged and then again narrowed the perimeter of application of the benefits.

The element of distinction highlighted from time to time is continuity: if there is continuity, you are not entitled to benefits.

But with the resolution number 76/2018 the Revenue Agency showed an opening: the possibility of evaluate case by case based on some indicators that signal a discontinuity, primarily duration and job position of the employee.

Then came a series of responses to the question on the subject: one was shown increasing tolerance on this front up to the step back marked by circular number 33 of 28 December 2020.

“The tax benefit in question is not due in the event of posting abroad with subsequent return, in the presence of the same contract and with the same employer”.

Regime of impatriates and the rules of access complicated by the effects of the pandemic

To complicate the framework of rules to follow for access to concessions which belong to the impatriate workers the pandemic has arrived with all the effects it has had on international mobility.

There was one “diaspora of workers, many have left the countries where they were working to return home or have gone to third countries “.

Points out Nicla Cimmino, partner of PwC: “There was an explosion of remote working”.

All tax and social security aspects go reviewed in the light of what happened.

The whole system has been affected and even the verifications have become more difficult. An example? There tax residence: interruptions, returns, departures have made the calculation of 183 days for which today, highlights Paolo De ‘Capitani of Vimercate, lawyer of Studio Uckmarr, are also considered new sources of evidence like “The tracking of all devices that we carry with us, and also the photos”.

A compass in this sense are the OECD Guidelines with the recommendations for the various countries, which also have an important weight for Italy.

But, as he points out in conclusion Nicla Cimmino, in the light ofimpact of the pandemic on how to work the time has come regulate smart working in detail also from a fiscal point of view, and not only to establish who is entitled and who is not to access the regime of the impatriates.