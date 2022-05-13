Following the Musk acquisition, Twitter announced the departure of two top executives and froze new hires.

Elon Musk is preparing to become the new owner of the global messaging platform (REUTERS / Given Ruvic)

Twitter confirmed this Thursday the departure of two senior executives and that most hiring has stoppedwhile Elon Musk prepares to become the new owner of the global messaging platform.

Kayvon Beykpoura general manager who leads research, design and engineering at Twitter, leaves with the product leader Bruce Falka Twitter spokesperson told the AFP.

Beykpour, however, said he was fired from the company. “The truth is that this is not how I imagined leaving Twitter, and it was not my decision,” he said in a tweet. Beykpour, who was on paternity leave when he received the news.

He added that the head of Twitter, Parag Agrawal asked him to leave, arguing that “he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

“I clarify that I was also fired by (Parag),” Falck tweeted.

Agrawal’s future would also be in doubt after Musk’s bold takeover bid.

In his communication to the staffAgrawal said Twitter was unable to hit user and revenue growth milestones to maintain confidence that it could hit the aggressive growth targets it set for 2020.

The company aimed to achieve $7.5 billion in annual revenue and 315 million daily users by the end of 2023, but it withdrew those targets in its recent earnings report.

Falck thanked his team in a tweet thread and updated his bio to read “unemployed.” As he stated, “We were able to achieve the results we did because of your hard work – quarterly earnings don’t lie. Look it up on Google.”

The platform also confirmed that it froze new hires from this week and that you are only entering essential business charges.

The decisions after Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter last month, for the sum of 44,000 million dollars, although it still needs to be approved by shareholders and regulators.

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of 2022 and that Musk serves as boss at least for a while.

One of the changes in direction that is expected with Musk is that the permanent bans will be minimal.calling them a “morally bad” decision that undermines trust in Twitter as a public online square where everyone can be heard.

One of the accounts on which would lift the ban is that of former President Donald Trumpsuspended after the assault on Capitol Hill in January 2021, Musk told the Financial Times.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

