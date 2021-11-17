Fondi Holy See: legal, we asked to be heard from the Pope – Chronicle

Two defense lawyers in the process for the management of the funds of the Holy See, Cataldo Intrieri and Massimo Bassi, lawyers of the Vatican official Fabrizio Tirabassi, asked the Court to evaluate the opportunity to hear Pope Francis on what he knew about the negotiation with the broker Gianluigi Torzi on the purchase of the Sloane Avenue building in London. This in the light of what happened today in the courtroom in the fourth hearing, in which the other lawyer Carlo Panella, listening to a passage from an interrogation of Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, noted that the magistrates challenged the witness statements made to them by the Pope.

The 4th hearing of the trial in the Vatican for the management of the funds of the Secretariat of State was still dedicated to the requests of the lawyers, who again objected to the nullity of the summons for the incompleteness of the documents filed. The Court reserved its decision at the hearing scheduled for 1 / o December. But in the courtroom the lawyer. Carlo Panella, listening to a passage from an interrogation by Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, reported that the magistrates objected to the witness statements made to them by the Pope. “Of which there is no record,” he added. But the pg Alessandro Diddi denied that the Pontiff had ever been heard.