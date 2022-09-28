Foot OL – OL: Laurent Blanc and Cristiano Ronaldo, double madness in Lyon – Olympique Lyonnais

The pressure is total on the shoulders of Peter Bosz at OL after three consecutive defeats against Lorient, Monaco and PSG.

In the event of another defeat on the lawn of Lens on Sunday evening, Peter Bosz would find himself in great danger at Olympique Lyonnais. Indeed, Jean-Michel Aulas is often patient when it comes to giving time to his coaches, but Peter Bosz is starting to have exhausted all the credit offered to him by the OL boss. In case of departure of the Dutch coach, a name comes up with more and more insistence: that of Laurent Blanc. According to information from Daily Sport, the former coach of Girondins de Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain has also been in discussions with Jean-Michel Aulas for several days. Contacts between the president of OL and Laurent Blanc even accelerated during the international break, proof if needed that Peter Bosz is in the hot seat as rarely.

Aulas in very advanced contact with Laurent Blanc?





The media reveals that if it depended only on Jean-Michel Aulas, Laurent Blanc would already be the coach of OL. Indeed, the Rhone president greatly appreciates the former coach of the France team. The two men have already discussed the winter transfer window with a bomb to take with a grain of salt: Laurent Blanc would like to land in Lyon with a certain… Cristiano Ronaldo in his suitcases. Out of contract with Manchester United at the end of the season, the Portuguese international will not be retained by the Red Devils in the event of a proposal during the winter transfer window, an opportunity that Lyon could be tempted to seize. Beyond CR7, Laurent Blanc sees big for OL in the event that he lands on the banks of the Rhône since he would also welcome the arrivals of Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) and Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) , just that. Suffice to say that Laurent Blanc sees very big for Lyon in the future, visibly convinced that the means made available by John Textor will allow the Lyon club to splurge on the transfer market.