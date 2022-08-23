Foot OM – OM has its Lionel Messi, he must not spoil it

This summer, OM caused a sensation by obtaining the transfer of Alexis Sanchez. From his first minutes, the Chilean showed a glimpse of his great qualities. For journalist Patrick Juillard, OM have their Lionel Messi and must put him in the best conditions.

OM have finally found their star, their big star. While the draw for the Champions League will take place on Thursday, it is not yet known whether the Marseille club has a workforce worthy of the greatest of European competitions. But, one thing is certain, in Alexis Sanchez she has a Champions League level striker. The Chilean has shown his talent all over Europe and even around the world with his selection. A great scorer, he must bring his talent and experience to the service of the Olympian collective and the least we can say is that he is already fully concerned.

Sanchez must lead the game, lower, Messi style

Some observers doubted that he would perform well from his debut with OM, but Alexis Sanchez proved them wrong. For his first tenure against Nantes, he was very active on the attacking front, constantly endangering the Nantes defense. We have here the beginnings of a successful transfer, perhaps the bargain of the summer. For journalist Patrick Juillard, Alexis Sanchez arriving at OM is similar to Lionel Messi at PSG. On Europe 1, he defended the idea of ​​​​playing the Chilean lower so that he is used to the best of his ability and can have maximum influence on the Marseille game.

Alexis Sanchez: 5️⃣ things on @OM_English‘s new superstar! He’s won honors in Spain, England and Italy, but what else is there to know about the Chilean national treasure? ✨ ⬇️ — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) August 17, 2022

“ He was alone in the lead and he tended to stall a little to come and orient the manoeuvre. At times, there was no one in attack and it’s a shame when you have two very good full-backs like Clauss and Tavares. If we consider that Sanchez is the Marseille Messi, there is something in common with the Argentinian. Sanchez is, like Messi, an opportunity that the club has seized. This summer, Sanchez found himself at the end of his contract and OM proved to be the most persuasive. […] OM still offers him something interesting: it’s to start in a team that will play the Champions League again. Before his arrival, the club had no strong players with a big experience in the Champions League apart from Milik who is on the start and Mbemba. I’m still waiting for tactical adjustments so that OM can channel their qualities and get the best out of them. “, he developed. A daring comparison that the main interested party will have to assume in C1 to help the club face the big European teams and perhaps hope to pass the first round for the first time in more than a decade.