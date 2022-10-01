Foot PSG – Lionel Messi and PSG, Qatar towards a record offer?

Leo Messi has a contract with PSG which runs until 2023, with the possibility of extending for another year. A possibility that delights some observers close to the capital club.

PSG can count on the contribution of Leo Messi since the start of the season. La Pulga, which had had some difficulty adapting to the capital after its transfer more than a year ago, is now finding beautiful colors. Since the start of the new fiscal year, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has already scored 6 goals and 8 assists. A very good omen for his club but also the Argentine selection, while Leo Messi will play his last World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar. Besides, some doubts remain about the Argentine’s motivation after the World Cup. In Spain, especially in Barcelona, ​​​​we are already dreaming of a return of the Parisian player. However, Leo Messi has the possibility if he wishes to extend the adventure for a year at PSG. A good thing for Bruno Salomon.

Messi, a possible future at PSG

The group for #PSGOGCN ! 📋🔴🔵 — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 30, 2022

On the set of The Channel The Teamthe journalist has indeed given his opinion on the subject, aware of the strength of PSG to have a name like Messi in its workforce. “Her first season at PSG, she will leave a mark. This is the season when Messi left FC Barcelona. In the media, he does not stop making outings and is extremely positive with PSG. He says he’s having a blast, having fun like crazy in Paris, understanding the locker room, Parisian life. It will take a year. Me what I see is a player who has settled in this club, who has found his marks and I really believe that this champion, more perhaps than the others, needs benchmarks. A prolongation ? For PSG, sportingly in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, it will do well. Economically, 60% of Paris Saint-Germain jerseys worldwide are sold with Messi flocked on the back. For that alone, it is interesting to keep it”, said Bruno Salomon, who hopes to see Messi continue in Paris until the end. A lot of things can still happen between now and then. And the Pulga will not make any decision before the 2022 World Cup.