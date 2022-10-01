Entertainment

Foot PSG – Lionel Messi and PSG, Qatar towards a record offer?

Photo of James James19 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Leo Messi has a contract with PSG which runs until 2023, with the possibility of extending for another year. A possibility that delights some observers close to the capital club.

PSG can count on the contribution of Leo Messi since the start of the season. La Pulga, which had had some difficulty adapting to the capital after its transfer more than a year ago, is now finding beautiful colors. Since the start of the new fiscal year, the seven-time Ballon d’Or has already scored 6 goals and 8 assists. A very good omen for his club but also the Argentine selection, while Leo Messi will play his last World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar. Besides, some doubts remain about the Argentine’s motivation after the World Cup. In Spain, especially in Barcelona, ​​​​we are already dreaming of a return of the Parisian player. However, Leo Messi has the possibility if he wishes to extend the adventure for a year at PSG. A good thing for Bruno Salomon.

Messi, a possible future at PSG

On the set of The Channel The Teamthe journalist has indeed given his opinion on the subject, aware of the strength of PSG to have a name like Messi in its workforce. “Her first season at PSG, she will leave a mark. This is the season when Messi left FC Barcelona. In the media, he does not stop making outings and is extremely positive with PSG. He says he’s having a blast, having fun like crazy in Paris, understanding the locker room, Parisian life. It will take a year. Me what I see is a player who has settled in this club, who has found his marks and I really believe that this champion, more perhaps than the others, needs benchmarks. A prolongation ? For PSG, sportingly in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, it will do well. Economically, 60% of Paris Saint-Germain jerseys worldwide are sold with Messi flocked on the back. For that alone, it is interesting to keep it”, said Bruno Salomon, who hopes to see Messi continue in Paris until the end. A lot of things can still happen between now and then. And the Pulga will not make any decision before the 2022 World Cup.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear tight bootcut-style jeans at 53 on the streets of New York: the actress is filming the new scenes for the series “The Morning Show” | People | Entertainment

5 mins ago

the moving message of Cristiano Ronaldo after the disappearance of Queen Elizabeth II

5 mins ago

Why does intimate desire decrease in women and is it a sign of a problem?

16 mins ago

“Messi can become the best player in the world again”, assures Galtier

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button