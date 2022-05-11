Foot PSG – Mbappé crushes Cristiano Ronaldo, Madrid in panic

Kylian Mbappé has still not communicated on his future at PSG. Real Madrid is announced as his future club.

Kylian Mbappé is turning the heads of PSG fans… and Real Madrid. The world champion, at the end of his contract in the capital in June, still casts suspense over his future. According to some sources, his announcement is imminent. She will intervene when all the meetings with Real Madrid and PSG are over. In the meantime, initial information is circulating on the contracts offered to him. A crucial point that will undoubtedly tip the scales: the image rights of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman is very attached to it and wants to remain in control of the brands he represents. We also know more about what Mbappé could receive in image rights with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid ready to make an XXL effort for Mbappé





For most of the Spanish press, few doubts remain about Kylian Mbappé’s future: he will be a Real Madrid player. It remains to be seen what the Merengues offer him. According to information from DefensaCentral, the champions of Spain are ready to make great efforts on the image rights paid to Mbappé. Florentino Pérez would indeed offer 36 million euros in image rights to the world champion, more than double what he currently receives at PSG (15 million euros) thanks to his sponsors. The media also adds that Mbappé would receive 30 million euros just for his advertising contracts. But what is interesting in detail is that Casa Blanca, on this sum, is ready to share up to 70% – 30% for Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé obliterates Cristiano Ronaldo

Something never before achieved in the history of Real Madrid. A few years ago, from 2009 to 2018, only one player was able to take advantage of such an important agreement on image rights. It was Cristiano Ronaldo, who got 60% from Los Blancos. In the event of signing at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé would therefore be better treated than Cristiano Ronaldo. Note that PSG has not said its last word on the subject. According to Andrés Onrubia Ramos, the capital club plans to give Mbappé … 100% of his image rights.