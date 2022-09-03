Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar is too strong, Galtier is skeptical

Back to his best level at the start of the season, Neymar impresses everyone. In particular his trainer Christophe Galtier. Nevertheless, the French technician asks for even more.

Neymar had announced it during the summer, this season, everything will go back. Free kicks, penalties, and even headers. For now, the Brazilian is keeping his word as he has already scored in these three ways, in just three games played. His return to form is excellent news for PSG, which is starting a new era. No more freebies for the stars, now it’s discipline that reigns at the Camp des loges. A policy put in place by the promising duo Christophe Galtier Luis Fields. In an interview with Free Ligue 1, the technician French spoke on the form of Neymar and took advantage to discuss the points where the Brazilian can still improve.

Finally the real Neymar in Paris?





” He (Neymar) is very serious since he found the group. He plays for each other. He is very well in legs, so everything is fine with. He makes his partners play, he is serious in defensive replacement, he makes the effort. We hope it lasts! » has confessed the 55-year-old coach who does not allow himself to be walked on by the many stars present in Paris. Since he officiated as manager of PSG, Galtier has brought Neymar back to his Barcelona form. Fast, technical, efficient, the 30-year-old seems more motivated than ever to finally prove why the capital club paid 222 million euros in the summer of 2017. Criticized since his arrival in Paris, Neymar is already in the ranking of the club’s 10 best scorers and passers. But what interests him, as Galtier, like PSG, is to lift the prestigious Champions League. And for that, the former Barcelona player must align first-choice performance over time, which is now required of him.