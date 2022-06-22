Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar must leave urgently, we must save Messi!

In his interview with Le Parisien on Tuesday evening, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi opened the door to Neymar leaving PSG. Lionel Messi escapes the saber blow that the boss of Paris Saint-Germain wants to give in the locker room.

“If Neymar is part of the new PSG project? We cannot talk about these topics in the media. Some will come and some will go, but these are private negotiations” launched Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who also specified that it was necessary to put an end to the stars and glitter galore at Paris Saint-Germain. Suffice to say that the boss of PSG has hit the table, which has not happened for a very long time in the capital. A departure of Neymar is therefore on the agenda, even if it will be difficult for the Parisian staff to find a base for the Brazilian, who benefits from a monstrous salary which exceeds 30 million euros. by in in the capital. Anyway, the departure of Neymar is vital for PSG and in particular for Lionel Messi according to Grégory Schneider, who argued his thesis in L’Equipe du Soir.





“Paris Saint-Germain has a huge responsibility for what happened to Neymar. Once we have said that, my problem is cohabitation with Messi and Mbappé. I have a lot of respect for what Neymar can still do. But between Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, I have the impression that there is one too many in the landscape or in the western. It’s obviously not Mbappé who is the sporting director limit and it’s obviously not Messi that I would like to see play higher rather than playing 60 meters from the opposing goals. If Neymar leaves, I think it will give the other two a bit more space which is vital.” launched the Liberation journalist, for whom the departure of Neymar would be excellent news for PSG and for Lionel Messi.

Neymar is very expensive, PSG come up against the reality of the transfer window

The latter would thus benefit from more offensive freedom, which Lionel Messi was deprived of during his first season in the jersey of PSG. It remains for the Parisian leaders and in particular the duo made up of Luis Campos and Antero Henrique to find a taker for Neymar this summer, which will not be an easy thing, no club wanting to bet so much money on a player who has a real problem, even if at the end of the season the Brazilian showed pretty things with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. After having failed in the Zinedine Zidane file, Nasser Al-Khelaifi will pass a second muscular test during this summer 2022, to the Qatari boss not to miss.