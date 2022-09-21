Foot PSG – PSG: The 11 reasons that pushed Messi to Paris

More than a year ago, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona (free) and signed to PSG to everyone’s surprise.

At the time, Lionel Messi’s departure from Paris Saint-Germain caused a lot of noise because no one expected the Argentinian international to leave his lifelong club, FC Barcelona. But according to information from El Mundo, the departure of Lionel Messi was not done on a whim. In reality, the Argentinian international had drawn up a list of 11 requests to FC Barcelona in order to agree to extend, requirements with which the Blaugrana club did not align themselves. Result of the races, Lionel Messi made the heartbreaking choice to leave his club of heart and to join the PSG, which answered him without flinching at the wishes of Lionel Messi. The media El Mundo published in the middle of the week the list of requirements for the sixfold Ballon d’Or.

How PSG stole Messi from Barca





The media reveals that Lionel Messi wanted a contract until June 2023 with the possibility of a unilateral extension from the Argentinian international, a fixed salary with a 20% reduction in salary in 2020-2021 but a recovery of 10% salary in 2021-2022 and 10% in 2022-2023 with interest. Lionel Messi also wanted the payment of loyalty bonuses unpaid in the past, a box for his family as well as that of Luis Suarez, a private flight at Christmas for all his family to Argentina, the payment of the amounts deferred during of the 2020-2021 season in the event of termination of contract, a signing bonus of 10 million euros to be paid in 2023, an increase in his salary in the event of a tax increase or even the signature and commitment of the club in order to ensure Rodrigo Messi (his father and agent) the payment of the commissions due to him. Requirements on which Barcelona chose not to align themselves, which cost the Blaugrana club the departure of Lionel Messi. A boon for Qatar, who immediately threw themselves on the Argentinian in order to bring him to PSG.