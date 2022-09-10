Football England – Ang: It’s over, Cristiano Ronaldo is burnt

Only replacement in the plans of manager Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo had the opportunity to show himself against Real Sociedad (0-1 defeat) Thursday in the Europa League. But the Manchester United striker remained silent. Worse, the Portuguese showed worrying signs for the end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is probably not close to returning to the eleven of Manchester United. No doubt because of his desires elsewhere, the 37-year-old striker missed a good part of the physical preparation. His long absence obviously annoyed manager Erik ten Hag who built his typical team without the Portuguese. It is therefore on the bench of substitutes that CR7 has started the meetings since his return. And nothing tends to suggest that the situation will change in the coming weeks.

Ronaldo looks his age…

On the contrary, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not found the net. Established against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League, the five-time Ballon d’Or was not to his advantage. The former Real Madrid player even worried consultant Steve Nicol, shocked by the physical limitations of the Mancunian. ” I’m going to be honest, when we talk about the game, the only thing that comes to mind is Cristiano Ronaldo who will appear alone against the goalkeeper and who is caught by two opponents “said the former Liverpool player on ESPN.





” It’s the kind of stuff I can’t forget. And there were others. He had other chances, not as frank as this one, but something was missingcriticized the Scotsman. That’s what comes to mind when I think of this game. There wasn’t much gap between the two teams, there weren’t that many chances in the match. But that’s the only thing I think about. The fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is ideally placed and that everyone realizes that he is 36, 37 years old. Long praised for his physical condition in relation to his age, the Red Devil is more than ever on the decline.