Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo slips, Ten Hag is disgusted

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to part ways in the coming days. The Portuguese even wants to leave the Red Devils before Sunday.

Will leave, won’t leave? Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is still unclear. The fivefold Ballon d’Or wants to leave, and by Sunday. But the Portuguese doesn’t have a plethora of offers so far. His age (37) and his huge salary (17 million euros per year) do not necessarily motivate. While waiting to find out whether or not he will find his shoe, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself in the eye of the storm in Manchester. Because the former Real Madrid does not necessarily behave very professionally with the English club. After arriving late in the preparation for Manchester United, Ronaldo this time annoyed his coach, Erik Ten Hag, during the meeting against Rayo.

Ronaldo, the drop too many!

Erik ten Hag on Ronado’s attitude about leaving the stadium before the end of the game: ” This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you must stay until the end. There are others who have done this”. (@viaplaysportpl) pic.twitter.com/LMW38pgumh — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) August 3, 2022

Released by the Dutchman, CR7 left the stadium even before the end of the meeting. Something to be controversial. Asked about the subject by the media Viaplay SportsTen Hag did not fail to publicly tackle Ronaldo. “Accept it? Absolutely not. This is unacceptable. I tell them this, it is unacceptable. We are a team, we are a team. You must stay until the end”, said Erik Ten Hag, who was also targeting Diogo Dalot, who also left Old Trafford earlier than expected. Difficult after this new outing to imagine Ronaldo continuing at Manchester United. Among the clubs potentially interested in CR7, Napoli or Atlético Madrid are mentioned. His agent, Jorge Mendes, should increase contact with certain teams to take the temperature. If Ronaldo wants to play in a team that will play in the next Champions League, his goal is also to arrive in great shape for the next World Cup.