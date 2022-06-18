Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo, the incredible divorce?

Linked another year with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would have decided to leave the Red Devils, aware that his style did not meet the requirements of Erik ten Hag at all.

After an extremely complicated season at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to want to take advantage of his second year of contract to bring the English club back to the heights of the Premier League and on the European scene. But this Saturday, the English and Italian media say that the end of the beautiful story that was the return of the darling of Old Trafford could come much faster than expected. Because things changed radically at the Red Devils after the end of the season, the club having decided to entrust Erik ten Hag with the keys to the Mancunian game. And it is an understatement to say that the Dutch coach will change the situation. Even to the point of destabilizing CR7, who always wants to be at the heart of a team, but not only at its service. Landed in the North of England with very specific ideas about what he wanted to do, Ten Hag warned that he was determined to bet on collective play, possession and humility. And that doesn’t fit with what Cristiano Ronaldo wants.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, the end?





Enough to encourage the Portuguese international to change scenery very quickly. The very serious Italian daily La Repubblica affirms it without detour ” Cristiano Ronaldo is over with United “, the media explaining that Cristiano Ronaldo” not concerned with Ten Hag’s game project. “Obviously, in this World Cup year, CR7 will not take a sabbatical, and the very idea of ​​retiring at 37 does not cross the Mancunian striker. A few leads seem to exist, Jorge Mendes is already at work to find a base capable of offering Cristiano Ronaldo a sporting challenge and a decent salary, even if this is no longer the top priority for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. . Before joining Sporting, his first club, which would be his wish before ending his career, CR7 could return to Italy, but not to Juventus. Indeed, the Italian media claims that contacts have been made with AS Roma, where he could find José Mourinho.