Football Italy – Cristiano Ronaldo, 4 crazy destinations for this summer

After leaving Juventus to find his first love for Mancunians, Cristiano Ronaldo can leave just as quickly this summer. The bookmakers send him to the four corners of Europe, including PSG.

After a return to Manchester United and two mixed years, Cristiano Ronaldo has desires elsewhere. The non-qualification of the Reds Devils in the Champions League and above all, the arrival of an Erik Ten Hag who could carry out a major overhaul of the workforce pushes the five-time Ballon d’Or to look elsewhere. The landing point could be José Mourinho’s Roma and the sports betting organizations even think that this possibility is more than credible.

AS Roma go back to the bookmakers for Ronaldo





As soon as the announcement of a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, the rumors of an arrival at Roma became very pressing. The idea of ​​a reunion between the player and José Mourinho excites the Italian media and Jorge Mendes himself pushes in this direction according to Corriere dello Sport. More surprisingly, the bookmakers, too, are very confident about the possibility of this collaboration. Agipro specialists have indeed noticed that the odds for Ronaldo’s arrival at Roma have gone from 16/1 to 6/1 on certain sports betting platforms. These same bookmakers have set the odds of an arrival at the Galacticos from PSG, an incredible comeback at Real or a homecoming in Lisbon on the side of Sporting at 12. So far, the trend is largely favorable to an additional season at United (1.2), but the suspense exists.

For the moment, some contacts have taken place between Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Roma is not against hiring the Portuguese, but the economic aspect could get stuck. CR7’s salary is currently the main blocking factor for Roma. The player’s age (37) and his willingness to want a minimum two-year contract would also be a sticking point in the negotiations. A loan with an option to buy, which Manchester could accept, is a solution which would make it possible to complete the operation. It remains to be seen after how long we will be entitled to the first clash between CR7 and José Mourinho if these two were to meet!