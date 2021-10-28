News

For Emma Watson a future as a director?

Emma Watson

The Harry Potter actress would like to tell a story from her perspective: “I studied during the lockdown.”

Emma Watson contemplates going to the other side of the camera. The actress said she studied as a director during the lockdown period and is now in a position to tell a story from her perspective.

On Wednesday, October 27, the “Harry Potter” star shared a photo of herself on Instagram with a video camera, accompanied by the comment: “Being behind the camera and learning how it works was one of the most powerful that he had during the lockdown ».

“As a young woman, I always thought that the most glamorous and exciting thing was to be someone’s ‘muse’,” she continues. “However, being able to tell your story and that of other people is something fantastic.”

Emma was encouraged by some Hollywood stars, including Reese Witherspoon and former actors of the cast of “Harry Potter”.

“Yes, I’d love to!” Wrote Reese, while Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the fantasy saga, posted: “Wow, I can’t wait to see your work!”

Covermedia


