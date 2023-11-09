For Gaza journalists, war coverage and personal pain are one story

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Youmna Elsayed, Al Jazeera’s English correspondent, recounted the terrifying scenes in Gaza City during a live broadcast last week. Israeli fighter jets roared overhead. The airstrikes hit the neighborhoods below. It was not a distant battlefield. The war was around his house. Their children were in a nearby room, along with the neighbors’ families. “Our building is literally shaking right now,” she said during the Oct. 30 broadcast as the channel showed a rooftop view of plumes of black smoke. The explosions echoed over Elsayed’s telephone line. She was sitting alone in a room in her house where everything was quieter. The airstrikes, she explained, made her youngest son scream.

“It doesn’t feel safe at all,” he said.

For weeks, hundreds of local journalists in the Gaza Strip have given the world intimate views of the devastation to Palestinian lives and homes, while trying to find ways survive themselves and keep their families safe. They calm and comfort children, scavenge for food and water, and run between the hospitals and destroyed buildings they report from, hoping that no friends or family will be there when they arrive.

A look at some of the journalists killed in Gaza

During the conflict, Palestinian journalists have been killed at a staggering rate: at least one a day. By various estimates, between 34 and 50 people have been killed, many of them in Israeli attacks, according to media advocacy groups. The number of victims amounts to almost 4 percent of Gaza’s media workers.

October was the deadliest month for journalists in more than three decades, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The war death toll last month included four Israeli journalists who were among the more than 1,400 people killed during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that sparked the conflict, as well as a Lebanese journalist, Issam Abdullah, who worked for Reuters and was murdered. in southern Lebanon by missiles fired from “the direction” of Israel, the news agency said.

Israel’s bombing campaign and invasion have killed more than 10,000 people in Gaza, including more than 4,000 children, according to that country’s Health Ministry.

International journalists have not been able to enter Gaza, due to the ban by Israel and Egypt, which control the borders. A few foreign journalists have joined the Israeli army during its invasion of Gaza.

An insatiable global appetite for news – the deepening humanitarian disaster, the mounting civilian death toll and the unfolding battle between Israel and Hamas – has further increased the pressure on local reporters trying to navigate a war.

Some Palestinian journalists have been out and about reporting stories. when strikes have killed their families. His grieving trips to the hospital to view the bodies of his loved ones have been broadcast live on television.

Palestine TV correspondent Salman Bashir was on air when he heard that a colleague, Mohammed Abu Hatab, had been killed in what Palestinian authorities said was an Israeli attack that destroyed Abu Hatab’s home. He took off his blue press vest during the broadcast while the The presenter I was talking to started sobbing.

“I felt like the armor I was wearing, which clearly had the press badge on it, didn’t protect me,” Bashir said in an interview. The attack also killed Abu Hatab’s wife, two of his sons and four of his daughters, Bashir said.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it was “not aware of any military activity carried out by our forces” in the vicinity of Abu Hatab’s home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on the day he He and his family were murdered in their home. .

“The IDF does not intentionally target journalists and takes measures to mitigate unintended harm to journalists and all civilians,” the statement said, adding that the army was “striking all Hamas military activity throughout Gaza,” which involved “high-intensity attacks, which can cause damage to buildings and surrounding areas.”

Hamas, the Israeli military statement stated, “also has a practice of deliberately locating military operations in close proximity to journalists and civilians.” Hamas officials have denied using civilians as “human shields.”

The Israeli military provided a similar statement to Reuters and Agence France-Presse last month when news agencies sought assurances that their journalists would not be targeted by Israeli attacks, according to Reuters.

“Under these circumstances, we cannot guarantee the safety of your employees and we strongly urge you to take all necessary measures for their safety,” the Israeli military said, according to Reuters.

What is the difference between ceasefire and humanitarian pause?

If Israel was attacking the media, “it is a crime,” said Shuruq As’ad, a journalist and member of the general secretariat of the Palestinian Journalists’ Union, based in the West Bank. The union counted 42 journalists or media workers killed in Gaza, two others missing, as well as attacks on 60 media offices, he said in a voice message to The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Half an hour later, he sent another, saying the recount had upset 44 media workers. “I’m sorry,” she said. “We continue to have updates.”

Some journalists in Gaza fight with outdated equipment, such as protective vests without armor plates. On several occasions in recent weeks, the Internet and other communications have been cut off in Gaza. Local media, including radio stations, were forced to stop broadcasting and journalists began to spread news on their social networks.

Mahmoud Abu Hassira, a photojournalist for Palestine Online, a Hamas-affiliated outlet, was outside his home Saturday at his parents’ house when an Israeli strike destroyed the building, he said. He killed 26 members of his family, including his wife, two children and his father-in-law, Mohammed Abu Hassira, who worked for the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Mahmoud Abu Hassira said he did not believe he or his father-in-law were a target. “Israeli planes do not distinguish between children, the elderly, journalists or nurses,” he said.

In response to questions about the attack, the Israeli military said that “Hamas has a documented practice of operating from nearby areas, under and within densely populated areas.” The statement added that attacks on “military targets are subject to the relevant provisions of international law.”

It was already night when Abu Hassira arrived home. He and others were able to recover only some of the bodies that were trapped under the rubble, using the lights on their phones. They were forced to stop and continue digging the next day, he said.

“We used to broadcast the news,” he said. “But now we are news. “We are the coverage.”

Some of the tight-knit circles of Gaza’s journalism community were reeling from the multiple deaths. Roshdi Sarraj, journalist, filmmaker and co-founder of Ain Media, was killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit his parents’ home on October 22, according to his wife. A few weeks earlier, his friend Ibrahim Lafi was shot dead near the Erez crossing with Israel.

Five years ago, Yaser Murtaja, another co-founder of Ain Media, a production company, was shot dead by Israeli troops on the Israel-Gaza border.

For other journalists, surviving has been their own agony.

Al Jazeera correspondent Elsayed spoke about the trauma of reporting from hospitals: “You constantly see bodies in front of you. “You constantly see injuries.”

“It haunts me at night. He chases me when I want to eat. It haunts me when I want to sit down and rest,” she said. “You can’t have peace.”

Israa Al-Buhaisi, a correspondent for Al-Alam, an Iranian channel, said her children were staying with their parents in a house built for 10 people but now housing 50. While reporting in Gaza hospitals, she had begun to “ scan the faces of the children who come in the ambulances, to check if any of them are mine.”

“We are afraid of a ringtone or a text message. We are afraid of everything,” she said. “We are dying alive and we envy the dead.”

Harb reported from London and El Chamaa from Beirut. Hazem Balousha in Cairo, Miriam Berger in Tel Aviv, Niha Masih in Seoul and Ellen Francis in London contributed to this report. ​