For losing a million dollars a month: Broadway’s longest-running play is about to close

After 35 uninterrupted years of performing on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera announced that it will close its doors next year.

According to a report from The New York Postthe iconic musical of Andrew Lloyd Webber will have his final presentation on February 18, 2023At least in New York.

Since it was released in the United States in 1988, The Phantom of the Opera it has been Broadway’s longest-running play, as well as one of its most profitable. According to figures from broadway leaguethe story of the Ghost and Christine has earned no less than 1,300 million dollars.

The work created by Webber (composer), Hal Prince (director) and Cameron Mackintosh (producer) has had 13,733 performances and has sold more than 19 million tickets.

Why is The Phantom of the Opera leaving?

Despite that success, The Phantom of the Opera has “struggled to recover since it reopened in October 2021 after the pandemic shutdown,” he says The New York Post.

The work “is losing around a million dollars a month, reports the media. According to analysts consulted by the posta healthy Broadway show should gross $3 million a week, but The Phantom barely makes $800,000.

In 2004, a film version was released that went unnoticed at the box office, starring Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum. Lloyd Webber also submitted a sequel The Phantom of the Opera which was unsuccessful, called “Love Never Dies”. It opened in London in 2010, but never made it to Broadway.

Ben Crawford currently plays the Phantom and Emilie Kouatchou is Christine Daaé.