for the first time it is hybrid

TWINS – The new Mazda 2 Hybrid it is the first car with a “full” hybrid system from the Japanese manufacturer. It is the result of the industrial collaboration between Mazda and Toyota, and is essentially a Toyota Yaris with the Mazda branding on the hood. It will be marketed in Europe from spring 2022 in three trim levels: Pure, Agile and Select.

A VERY EFFICIENT HYBRID – The hybrid system of the Mazda 2 combines a 3-cylinder 1,500 naturally aspirated petrol engine, with 93 hp, associated with a 59 kW electric unit, for a total system power of 116 hp. From the point of view of performance, the small car accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 175 km / h, with an average distance declared included between 25 and 26.3 km with a liter and CO2 emissions of 93-87 g / km. The Mazda 2 starts at low speed and moves with only the electric motor; while driving, the thrust is distributed between the petrol engine and the electric unit so as to guarantee the best efficiency. The battery charge of the electric motor is managed by a generator driven by the thermal engine.

SYNERGIES – Toyota and Mazda, in addition to industrial collaboration, have a stock exchange. There Mazda 2 will allow the Japanese manufacturer to continue to preside over the so-called B segment, that of small cars about 400 cm long, which is strategic in Europe, investing fewer resources and finding ready a valid hybrid system, essential for reducing emissions. Toyota will be able to benefit from this agreement to amortize the development costs of the Yaris, making the French factory of Valenciennes, where the Yaris is born and where the Mazda 2 will be produced, work at higher speed.