Keeping fit is essential for trying to stay healthy. Doing physical activity on a regular basis then allows us to show off a beautiful body. To obtain results it takes commitment and perseverance. Very often, however, laziness prevails. January is the month of good intentions and, in fact, many will decide to join the gym. In this regard, here are some useful tips to choose the one that suits us best. However, we can also do some basic exercises comfortably at home. Indeed, to conquer buttocks of steel the sofa can become an excellent ally.

In this article we will talk about the squat. An exercise that lends itself to infinite variations. The squat activates most of the muscles of the lower limbs, especially the glutes, quadriceps and calves. In an indirect way, however, it also involves the abdominal belt.

It is very effective but, as with any exercise, it must be done correctly. Otherwise, in addition to not getting the desired results, we also risk getting hurt.

For toned legs and firmer glutes, here’s how to do squats with and without weights plus a variation on one leg

Standing, with your arms stretched out at your sides, spread your legs shoulder-width apart. Turn your toes slightly outward. From this position, bend your knees as if to sit down. At this stage, shift your body weight onto your heels. To facilitate balance, raise your arms to shoulder height. During the descent, the knees should never go beyond the toes. So, go back up.

Here is the basic technique. Also take into account these 3 trivial mistakes that many make.

Then include squats in your training program. Bodyweight it can be useful to do 3 sets of 15 repetitions each.

After that, once you have become familiar with the exercise, it is good to start increasing the difficulties. And so, for toned legs and firmer glutes, here’s how to do squats with and without weights plus a variation on one leg.

Increased loads

To increase the effort, you have to work with weights. We can place a barbell on the shoulders, a tool that can be found in any sporting goods store. Start with a light, 8 kg barbell. As you become more trained, add discs or use heavier barbells, such as the Olympic 20 kg.

Alternatively, to increase the load, we can perform squats while holding a weight (a dumbbell or a kettlebell). If you are not equipped, a full bottle of water is also fine. To intensify the work, tie 2 or 3 bottles together, until you get to hold the classic 6-pack in your hand.

We conclude with a very effective variant

The Bulgarian squat makes us work on only one leg at a time. It will be enough to perform the movement with only one leg, while the other we will place it on a chair or bench. The seat height of the sofa is perfect. The instep should be supported. In this case, the main difficulty lies in being able to maintain balance. To maximize the exercise, hold one weight with both hands or two weights (one in each hand) with your arms extended at your sides.