Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein charged with sexual assault in the UK

Former US film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose abuse of women sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017, will be charged with sexual assault in the UK, British prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Weinstein, 70, a powerful former Hollywood producer, is accused of two sexual assaults on a woman in London in 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The crimes allegedly took place between July 31 and August 31 of that year, the police said, specifying that the alleged victim is now around 50 years old.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in the United States of rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 23 years in prison, in a historic verdict for the #MeToo movement.

Last week, he lost in his bid to have a New York appeals court overturn the conviction.

Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful men in the Hollywood industry, is awaiting trial on other sexual assault charges in California.

Nearly 90 women, including American actresses Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow and Mexican Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault since the case emerged in 2017.

The producer of films like “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Shakeaspeare in Love” (1998) and “Kill Bill” (2003) has always maintained that all his sexual encounters were consensual.

As more allegations arrived in the United States, British police announced that they were also investigating a series of sexual assault allegations against Weinstein in the United Kingdom.

The CPS handles criminal cases in England and Wales and authorizes the police to bring charges after reviewing a case against a suspect.





The head of the CPS’s special crimes division, Rosemary Ainslie, said the charges against the former American producer are produced as a result of “an analysis of the evidence” collected by Scotland Yard.