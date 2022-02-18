Former Honduran President Wanted by the US Falls in Disgrace

The arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and the images that followed — a ruler in shackles and portrayed to the press as a common criminal — marked a stunning setback for a man who for years seemed immune to mounting corruption charges.

While he was president from 2014 until last month, he had the support of US drug war officials and some diplomats who saw no better option. But less than three weeks after leaving office, and with the former president out of use, the US government moved to request his extradition and the opportunity to make an example of him in a region plagued by corruption.

Hernandez arrived at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning for his initial court appearance. About 150 supporters of his National Party were waiting for him chanting: “He is not alone!”.

Hours later, court spokesman Melvin Duarte said that the judge had rejected Hernández’s request for house arrest and ordered that the former president remain detained at the base of a special forces unit of the National Police until the investigation process is resolved. extradition. The judge scheduled a court session for March 16 in which he will hear evidence on the charges brought by the United States.

He was arrested Tuesday at the request of the US government on charges related to drug trafficking and use of weapons.

In recent years, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández of financing his political rise with the profits of drug traffickers in exchange for protecting their shipments.

For years, to counter these claims, Hernández relied on images he projected. When he was linked to drug traffickers in a New York court, the president was quick to appear in the United States or at an event with officials from the US embassy in Honduras, reinforcing the idea that he had the support of Washington and the accusations were only a matter of resentful drug dealers making up stories to get back at him.

Meanwhile, discontent with his government was growing in Honduras. There were not enough jobs, gangs controlled entire towns and neighborhoods, drought and hurricanes hit parts of the country in a devastating combination, and Hernández began to become a symbol of all hardship.

Thousands of people fled the country and literally left on foot, with nothing but a change of clothing on their backs. The migrant caravans attracted international attention and there was never a lack of groups of young migrants who exclaimed “JOH out!”, using their initials.

“It’s good that they arrested him, he was very corrupt,” said Ilchis Álvarez, a Honduran migrant in southern Mexico.

“He was in government for 12 years, he caused many people to migrate, there was a lot of corruption, there was a lot of unemployment,” said Álvarez, who was protesting Tuesday in the Mexican city of Tapachula to ask that the authorities of that country allow migrants like him can cross to the US border.

Álvarez said he lost his job at a cable factory during Hernández’s term because the president raised taxes. He spent two years looking for another job before becoming a taxi driver, but he still couldn’t support his two children, so a month ago he set out in hopes of reaching the United States.

Another migrant, Zayda Vayadares, had not even heard of Hernández’s arrest, but expressed her joy. She is traveling with her 6 year old autistic son. She said that she never received help from the government.

During Hernández’s tenure, he said, the economy worsened and it was difficult to find a job. The gangs were always extorting and killing, added Vayadares, who camped out with other migrants in downtown Tapachula.

US Senator Jeff Merkley, who pushed for Hernandez to be sanctioned, said in a statement that “it was completely unacceptable that the United States government would support former President Hernandez despite his close ties to drug trafficking, including an alleged pattern of using campaign and taxpayer resources to protect and facilitate drug shipments to the United States.”

As Xiomara Castro’s third presidential campaign gained momentum with the help of well-timed alliances, her candidacy channeled Honduran discontent. Voters carried her to the presidency in the November elections, determined to punish Hernández and her National Party.

A catchy song was played over and over again at Castro’s campaign rallies predicting that Hernández would go to trial in New York.

But not everyone rejoiced at Hernandez’s fall. Among the supporters who waited for him on Wednesday in front of the Supreme Court of Justice was Reynaldo Caballero, 61 years old. Hernández “enacted laws and did many things to please the whims of the United States,” he declared. “Now they are betraying him, they are believing the testimony of confessed criminals.”

“We are going to turn to the streets to defend the former president,” he stressed.

Honduran Vice President Salvador Nasralla shared a video on Tuesday showing police leading Hernandez out of his home in handcuffs. “This awaits the accomplices of Juan Orlando Hernández who caused so much pain, emigration and death to the Honduran people,” he wrote.

Hernández’s arrest “was what we really expected,” said José Heriberto Godoy, a 34-year-old businessman from Tegucigalpa.

Still, the images of the former president in handcuffs were hard to digest. “I really did feel sorry for him because we are human beings and we have hearts,” she added.

Herson Vásquez said he thought of Hernández’s mother, wife and children, but also of the image of corruption that Honduras projected to the world with his arrest.

“If he’s guilty of all the crimes he’s accused of, he has to pay,” said Vásquez, a 43-year-old music teacher.