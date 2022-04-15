Former host of Falling in love got tired of bullying: Karina Banda had her ears operated

Karina Band He had his ears done. And it is that as a child she suffered a lot because of how their size made her the perfect victim of bullying. According to Unimás, the former host of Enamorándos USA received nicknames like “Dumbo”, due to this situation.

Let us remember that Dumbo in the famous Disney movie is also teased for the size of his ears, which are what later make him famous, since they make it fly. What started out as his biggest flaw, according to the story, it became his greatest quality and what besides making him stand out literally gave him the wings to stand out and leave the chaos.

According to Univision, Karina Banda underwent this surgery when she was 20 years old. Said media highlighted that currently the driver can talk about the subject without much regret. But at the time of her it was not easy for her to cope. And it is evident, since she underwent said aesthetic change when she was still very young.

It should be noted that when Karina Banda recounted her experience in El Gordo y la Flaca, the driver Raúl de Molina sympathized with her, and told her that he was also called “Dumbo” at school.

Clicking hereyou can see the brief report with the images, which the chain made about this story of Karina Banda and her operated ears. For us both in her youth, and now, the driver looks beautiful.

