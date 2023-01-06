Former Italian soccer player Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58

The former Italian soccer player Gianluca Vialli died this Friday at the age of 58 in a London hospital due to pancreatic cancer that he had suffered for five years and that forced him to leave his position as head of the Italian soccer team delegation on past December 14.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed his death in a statement last night and called a minute’s silence as a sign of mourning at the start of all matches next weekend.

The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, expressed his “deep” pain: “I waited until the last moment for him to achieve another miracle, I am comforted by the certainty that what he has done for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten “, he assured.

“Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled, both in the national team and in all those who appreciated his extraordinary human quality,” he said.

Other political authorities added their condolences, such as the Minister of Infrastructure and Vice President of the Government, Matteo Salvini, or the former Prime Minister, Matteo Renzi.

Vialli was one of the most important soccer players, leader and coaches of Calcio in the 1990s.

Born in Cremona (north), Vialli, a center forward, began his career at Cremonese in 1980 and after four seasons he signed for Sampdoria (1984), a team in which he worked with the Azzurri coach, Roberto Mancini.

With him he forged a friendship that went beyond the playing fields and they made history by winning the only Scudetto (1991) that the Genoese club treasures in its record, three Italian Cups (1985, 88 and 89) and an Italian Super Cup (1991). .

Later he would go through Juventus (1992-1996), where he would win a Champions League in 1996, which served as a springboard for him to later move on to British Chelsea (1996-1999), where he put an end to his career as a footballer.

Once retired, Vialli tried his luck as a coach in England, at Chelsea and Watford, without success.

It was not until 2019 when he returned to form part of a bench. Hand in hand with his friend Roberto Mancini, he was appointed head of the Italian National Team delegation with which two years later he raised Euro 2020 in which he played a curious role.

And it is that his figure became a kind of talisman during the course of the tournament. On the second day of the championship, the bus mistakenly left the hotel without him and had to turn around to pick him up.

The positive result against Switzerland that night made the ruling become a ritual that they repeated in the rest of the matches (Wales, Austria, Belgium, Spain and England) until they were crowned champions.

It is the second death that affects Italian football this December, after that of the Serbian Sinisa Mihajlovic, former player of Inter, Milan or Lazio, among others, last Friday the 16th due to leukemia that he had suffered from since 2019.

ITALY AND FOOTBALL SAY GOODBYE TO VIALLI

Through your account TwitterGiorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, reminded Vialli: “We will not forget your goals and the emotion that you gave to the whole nation in that embrace with Mancini after winning the European Championship. But, above all, we will not forget the man. To God Gianluca Vialli , King León in the field and in life”.

“Many will miss you. A legend for us and for everyone in football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli,” Chelsea said on their account on the same social network.

Juventus, Sampdoria and Cremonese, the three Italian clubs where the striker who scored 423 goals in 655 club appearances played professionally, sadly sacked their former player.

Sampdoria and Juventus accompany their condolences on their social networks with different images of an exultant Vialli in full celebration. The messages are almost identical: “Ciao, Luca” the Genoese club, “Ciao Gianluca” the Piedmontese.

Vialli’s first professional team was much more emotional. “You will continue to be an indelible example of our essence, Luca,” said Cremonese, where he has played four seasons since 1980. The club also published a tribute video on its networks with some of his best plays and the message “Forever one of us.” .