Former Obama official criticizes Biden for maintaining Trump’s policy towards Cuba

A high-ranking official during the Obama administration criticized the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, for maintaining the same policy of sanctions towards Cuba as Trump.

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration, said he was disappointed with Biden in an interview for Yahoo News’ Conspiracyland.

The former official starred in the secret talks that led to the thaw with Cuba. Precisely on the subject he published a book in 2018.

Rhodes said the Cuban government “made an agreement with me based on the idea that they could trust us to uphold our agreement.” Then Trump scuppered the normalization of relations with the Caribbean nation, and when the Democrat becomes president, “he doubles down on those policies,” he said.

In his opinion, this affects the possibility of Cuban officials trusting the United States and negotiating again.

Obama’s former National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting recalled that Trump excessively politicized in exchange with Cuba, in “the most grotesque and insensitive way.”

For Rhodes, the credibility of the United States for Cubans becomes confused by “having a Democratic administration that legitimizes what Trump did, continuing it, is a subtle manipulation for those people in Cuba.”

The White House responds to Ben Rhodes

A White House Homeland Security spokesman responded to Ben Rhodes. According to the aforementioned medium, Rhodes’s comments.

“President Biden’s policy towards Cuba is based on support for the Cuban people and the protection of human rights. Our approach to Cuba, like that of any other country, takes into account various current political, economic and security factors,” the spokesman said.

He also added that the circumstances on the Island and in the region have changed, and consequently “we have adapted our policy towards Cuba.”