Forspoken will use the GPU to drive any latest generation NVMe SSD

Forspoken is an action role-playing game that is being developed by Luminous Productions, and that will be exclusive to the new generation, since it will only be available on PS5 and PC. That exclusivity has allowed developers to forget about the old generation of consoles, and this gives them the possibility of using technologies and advances that are not available in those.

One of the most important improvements that Forspoken will bring will be the use of DirectStorage technology, which allows the GPU to be used to deal with the tasks associated with decompressing the data that is stored on the SSD. This work is normally done with the CPU, and this is not only a bottleneck, but also consumes resources that are completely free thanks to this technology. On the other hand, the GPU also offers higher performance.

This should allow further optimization, while giving a big jump in performance. All game data (assets) will be loaded directly into the graphics memory of the GPU, and this will have a very positive impact on many aspects of the game. Freeing up CPU resources should also help systems with less powerful models.

When the game is available, the first performance comparisons will appear, and these will show if the improvement achieved with this technology is really as promising as it seems, or if in the end it turns out that things were not that bad either. With the transition to the new generation, it is expected that there will be a greater adoption of new technologies, and with it improve both performance and resource utilization, and this is good for PC gamers.