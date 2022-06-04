Fortnite Datamines Reveal Live Event Planned For Next Month

Fortnite will host a new live event next month, dataminers have discovered.

Earlier today, a brand new update for Fortnite Battle Royale went live on all platforms, and as such, dataminers were able to browse files not yet available in the game itself. As you can see below, dataminers have confirmed that a brand new live event is coming to the Battle Royale game next month.

THE EVENT IS CONFIRMED FOR THIS UPDATE! “If you are a content creator, you can select this option to avoid playing licensed music. This setting does not apply to certain event playlists that feature licensed content such as concerts”May 17, 2022 See more Advertising

Moreover, we even know when the event will start. As the dataminer explains, it looks like the live event could kick off as soon as June 3. This countdown places the event in the afternoon for west and east coast audiences.

EVENT COUNTDOWN! #Fortnite (Credit me and @xLOLxLOLxIRAJx if reposting!) pic.twitter.com/BVlgOhhiqyMay 17, 2022 See more

At the moment though, we don’t know what this event might entail. Some believe this could end the current Season 3 and be used as a transition point between new seasons, something we’ve seen Fortnite Battle Royale do with other live events before.

Could we even catch another concert like Ariana Grande and Travis Scott’s virtual concerts? While it’s entirely possible that the countdown will lead to a new concert, it’s been well under a year since Ariana Grande’s concert kicked off for Fortnite players around the world, so our money is that this event is smaller in comparison.

How to sprint in Fortnite | Fortnite Omni Chips | Fortnite Level Up Tokens | Fortnite Jetpacks | Fortified chariots | Fortnite Battle Bus | Fortnite Choppas | Fortnite Stormtrooper Checkpoints | Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers | Fortnite Sensor Backpack | Fortnite Bomb Crater Cluster | Fortnite Season 3