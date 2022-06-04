Entertainment

Fortnite Datamines Reveal Live Event Planned For Next Month

James
Fortnite will host a new live event next month, dataminers have discovered.

Earlier today, a brand new update for Fortnite Battle Royale went live on all platforms, and as such, dataminers were able to browse files not yet available in the game itself. As you can see below, dataminers have confirmed that a brand new live event is coming to the Battle Royale game next month.

