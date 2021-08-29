Fortnite, new Marvel superheroes coming as skins?

Fortnite now it is a meta-video game where every company tries to push its brand. We have had some in the past Marvel characters playable as skins, but according to some rumors it seems that the crossover between the comic house and the Epic Games game has not yet ended with the latest baked of superheroes from their narrative universe.

While we are still observing the developments of the leaks related to the skins of Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth, costumes not yet officially received in Fortnite, there are those who spread rumors about the possible arrival of new Marvel superheroes in the game, as part of a continuous and lasting collaboration between Disney, Marvel and Epic Games.

In particular, a well-known insider considered reliable would have revealed in the subreddit r / FortniteLeaks L’arrival of Shang Chi as a skin on September 2, among many other shared details regarding upcoming Fortnite events (including Mike Lowery played by Will Smith). The superhero would arrive just in conjunction with the release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of which you can find our review here. Among the other rumors chatted in the subreddit there is also talk of Wenwu, another character in the film played by actor Tony Leung, but also of Carnage, another character belonging to the Marvel world, but from the Sony side, who will also be the protagonist of the film Venom: Carnage’s Fury.

The rumors also talk about the Kevin Cube skin, but above all of a new dimension of Fortnite, and someone advances the hypothesis that it is the Upside down by Stranger Things, to sponsor the arrival of Season 4. Finally, there is also talk of a general Fortnite event called Skyfire, something that has to do with a countdown that could have interesting implications with theImaginary Order or an alien invasion. In the meantime, we are waiting for these news to be denied or officially confirmed.