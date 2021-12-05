Fortnite, problems accessing the video game: when will it be back online? – Corriere.it

After a big event on the night of December 4th and 5th, gamers all over the world woke up with a nasty surprise: server offline and login problems

The event took place between 4 and 5 December The End that closed chapter 2 of Fortnite, the very famous cult video game for many gamers all over the world. Already in the evening and night on Downdetector.it there were reports of problems for those who wanted to access the video game, continued and increased in the early and late morning of Sunday 5 December.

Error 404 is displayed on the monitors of several gamers, for others it is impossible to connect to play or continue their session even after making an update. But when does Fortnite come back online, are many people wondering? There is no answer at the moment, also because the production house has not given any news on the matter on its official channels and indeed, the servers are indicated as working at 100%. Could to return to playable in the afternoon, according to PlayStation Support. On this day, in fact, the long-awaited chapter 3 should arrive. On the Fortnite Facebook account, shortly after 9 on Sunday 5 December, an image appeared with the map of an island and the word #fortniteflipped.

On social media, in fact, posts that talk about, as well as these problems, are crazy advances on season 1 of chapter 3 of the saga, of which preview details have been revealed due to a leak. On Twitter the hashtag # fortnitechapter3 trendy and you can already see images of characters (there will be The Rock and Spideman). skins and stickers that all gamers will soon be able to use. Another hashtag has also become trendy #fortniteleak, with hundreds of tweets showing photos of accessories that will be found in the video game.

The lucky few who have been graced by this down, as the Polygon site writes, even entering the video game only see one screen: your own character floating in the middle of the ocean, while a warning communicates that the server is unable to load the next scene. The same image that concluded the live broadcast of the End of chapter 2 of the Saga and continues to be currently on air.

