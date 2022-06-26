Entertainment

‘Fortnite’ Reportedly Has ‘Elden Ring’ Crossover

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Ah, Fortnite. Love it or hate it, there’s no room for debate as to the sheer scale of this free-to-play battle royale – it’s very easily one of the biggest games out there when it comes to sheer numbers. and the influence of its players. The number of children you can spot in the wild, bouncing around and doing miscellaneous Fortnite the dances are enough to tell you.

Over the years, the game has seen various video game and movie characters, as well as celebrities and streamers, added as guest skins, because what’s the point of playing something where you can’t be Ariana Grande? Now, as Screen Rant reports, it looks like we’ve gotten a big hint as to who’s next on the Battle Bus.

I wasn’t kidding about Ariana Grande – check out the Fortnite trailer featuring her below.

Advertising

A Fortnite Rumor tracker, Twitter user @ShiinaBR, has shared what he claims is a survey, recently sent out to gamers by Epic Games. It lists a slew of characters from various shows, movies, comics, and games (as well as other celebrities and brands), including two fan favorites. Ring of Elden characters – Iron Fist Alexander and Melina.

The user claims that these investigations have already revealed upcoming in-game collaborations, so if that’s true, it seems like there’s a very good chance these two will leave Lands Between. Alongside Jack Black, Anakin Skywalker, Lady Dimitrescu and Rihanna, apparently.

On the one hand, it’s a little hard to imagine FromSoftware characters added to the much more colorful and cheerful universe of Fortnitebut given the popularity Ring of Elden that is to say, it’s really not at all surprising that Epic Games is trying to include it, one way or another. It’s just an incredibly damn thought to imagine Melina doing the default dance, but it’s a reality that could soon be upon us. Prepare yourselves.

Source link

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

What’s new from Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez and all the movie premieres of the week

34 seconds ago

After breaking up with Gerard Piqué: Shakira is harassed at home and disturbing messages are left: “I’m coming for you”

12 mins ago

Ana Gabriel apologizes to Yailin La Más Viral for saying that she did not know her: “I started to investigate”

23 mins ago

What is the most watched series on HBO Colombia today

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button