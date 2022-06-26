‘Fortnite’ Reportedly Has ‘Elden Ring’ Crossover
Ah, Fortnite. Love it or hate it, there’s no room for debate as to the sheer scale of this free-to-play battle royale – it’s very easily one of the biggest games out there when it comes to sheer numbers. and the influence of its players. The number of children you can spot in the wild, bouncing around and doing miscellaneous Fortnite the dances are enough to tell you.
Over the years, the game has seen various video game and movie characters, as well as celebrities and streamers, added as guest skins, because what’s the point of playing something where you can’t be Ariana Grande? Now, as Screen Rant reports, it looks like we’ve gotten a big hint as to who’s next on the Battle Bus.
I wasn’t kidding about Ariana Grande – check out the Fortnite trailer featuring her below.
Advertising
A Fortnite Rumor tracker, Twitter user @ShiinaBR, has shared what he claims is a survey, recently sent out to gamers by Epic Games. It lists a slew of characters from various shows, movies, comics, and games (as well as other celebrities and brands), including two fan favorites. Ring of Elden characters – Iron Fist Alexander and Melina.
Here is a new survey that was recently sent to gamers by Epic Games 👀
In the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it’s very likely that this list will also include upcoming collaborations!
(Thanks to @Guille_GAG for showing me the poll!) pic.twitter.com/wbfqVeeS9A
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 18, 2022
The user claims that these investigations have already revealed upcoming in-game collaborations, so if that’s true, it seems like there’s a very good chance these two will leave Lands Between. Alongside Jack Black, Anakin Skywalker, Lady Dimitrescu and Rihanna, apparently.
On the one hand, it’s a little hard to imagine FromSoftware characters added to the much more colorful and cheerful universe of Fortnitebut given the popularity Ring of Elden that is to say, it’s really not at all surprising that Epic Games is trying to include it, one way or another. It’s just an incredibly damn thought to imagine Melina doing the default dance, but it’s a reality that could soon be upon us. Prepare yourselves.