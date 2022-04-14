Fortnite: the Coachella festival is coming to the video game!

The famous Coachella music festival is coming to the Fortnite video game! We give you more details.

Fortnite offers Coachella

Decidedly, the famous video game has not finished surprising us. Once again, Epic Games marks the occasion with a 5 star collaboration on Fortnite!

The famous Coachella music festival announced this Thursday, April 14, its partnership with the developer. Fortnite players will therefore be entitled to new skins and new game features music festival themed.

You should know that the music festival is as well known for its programming as the always amazing outfits of its participants. It is therefore logical that we find the music and the outfits that make it successful in Fortnite game.

Coachella will therefore unveil two sets of skins on the occasion of the two festive weekends of the music festival. The first will therefore be available on April 14 and the second on April 22.

The first outfits inspired by the Coachella universe will be in tune with the music played in the game. Be aware that the first items will be available for sale in the Fortnite store from 20h !

But that’s not all. In addition to music festival-style outfits, Coachella will take control of the in-game radio. This way, gamers will be able to discover more than 30 artists from the official festival lineup this year! Just that.

Epic Game scores

Coachella is therefore coming to the Fortnite game for the very first time. But you should know that Epic Games is not at its first masterstroke.

Indeed, in recent times, we have been able to discover many musical partnerships in video games. In recent years, Fortnite even offered big stars in concert.

We think in particular of the young singer Ariana Grande or Marshmello. But that’s not all. Other artists have also participated in musical events set up in the creative world of Fortnite.

Rapper Travis Scott, for example, had already given a concert in the game in 2020. Epic Games indeed aims to offer a complete and unforgettable experience to its players. This is also why Fortnite is still one of the most popular video games in the world today.

Coachella, for its part, intends to expand its empire and is now attacking the virtual and digital world. Moreover, the famous music festival has unveiled many series of NFT. As well as augmented reality features for participants this year.

After two years of absence, the music festival is therefore back in service. And therefore provides for a comeback.

On the program: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles or Kanye West. But also Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Lil Baby! And that’s not all. The famous Belgian singer Stromae which made its big comeback this year is getting a place on the Coachella stage!