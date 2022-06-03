Four titles to start the summer

Throughout the month of June, Movistar Plus+ will premiere four highly successful international series with well-known actors in their casts.

devils (T2)

Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) and Alessandro Borghi (Suburra) return in this addictive thriller set in the world of finance. In the second season there is a jump in time to 2020, to the year of Brexit, with the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

Filming for this installment took place in Rome in April 2021 and continued later in London.

Massimo Ruggero is now CEO, and with the new chief operating officer, Wu Zhi, he has made huge profits for NYL’s Chinese shareholders. However, the polling data on the Brexit referendum threatens total disaster. Taking advantage of the situation, Dominic returns and asks Massimo to join him in a new global war, between the West and China, for control of the world’s data. Massimo will have to decide which side he is on in a battle that will threaten his life and that will lead to a confrontation in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

Trigger Point: out of control

The fiction recounts the frantic day-to-day life of a group of bomb squads in the front line of action, with a level of detail and truth rarely seen on television, and is starring Vicky McClure (Line of Duty).

Lana Washington is an experienced bomb disposal agent, known among her people as an Expo. She works alongside her partner Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), they are ex-military and very close, having served together in Afghanistan. Lana is psychologically affected by an operation that ends in tragedy. From this point on, Lana becomes reckless and out of control, although she leads the team and the investigation. Under brutal stress, she comes to the conclusion that the attacks sweeping London could be targeting the bomb squad. How can she prove it? Who is behind and why?

Harry Palmer: The IPcress File

During the Cold War, a former smuggler turned spy, Harry Palmer, is given a dangerous undercover assignment to find a British nuclear scientist.

Young Harry Palmer, a sergeant in the British Army arrested for dealing in the black market in Berlin, receives an offer from a gentleman in the English intelligence service: if he works in his unit, he will avoid going to prison. Harry, surviving and adaptable, agrees to become a spy and embarks on his first mission. Although he does not enjoy this job, it is undeniable that he is amazing at it. He will travel from London to Beirut, the US and China, chasing clues to kidnapped scientists, brainwashing, betrayal and most likely ill-advised romance.

This is a world where the great powers fight to seize the nuclear secrets of the countries. Harry won’t be able to trust either the Americans or the Soviets. He will be a mere pawn on that board, he must use his talent to survive and succeed in the complicated mission.

The first lady

In the West Wing of Government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made from the shadows by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families, charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following them in their great moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

This new anthology drama stars Oscar winner Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder) as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) who steps into the role of Eleanor Roosevelt. Completing the cast are Kiefer Sutherland; Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, and Regina Taylor.