Entertainment

Four years after leaving the club, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

  • Foreign football
  • England



The Portuguese star could return to Real Madrid four years after leaving Spanish lands.

It’s a small shock wave in the world of football. According to the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid this summer. The 37-year-old striker would interest the Madrid management who would like to find the Portuguese star in their team. Especially since the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of five Ballon d’Or, remains uncertain at Manchester United. A departure is therefore not impossible.

While Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois’ Real Madrid won a 35th La Liga title, on the Manchester United side, nothing is easy. The Mancunians are in sixth place in the Premier League and could play in the Europa League. Inconceivable for Cristiano Ronaldo, he who won the Champions League five times. The arrival of Erik Ten Hag on the bench of Manchester United could therefore leave Cristiano Ronaldo. In the space of a season, the Red Devils will therefore have known three coaches: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now the current coach of Ajax Amsterdam.

Also according to the Mirror, Ten Hag wants to build a Manchester United with young players. A team where Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 since February, would not necessarily be welcome.

The Red Devils season is catastrophic. Eliminated in the Champions League by Altetico Madrid, five points from 4th place in the Premier League, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who is the man in form for Manchester United. The Portuguese has scored 23 goals this season in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. However, the English club seems to be leaving the former Juventus striker, who has only one year left on his contract.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

‘Doctor Strange 2’: release date, cast, trailer and duration

9 mins ago

Blake Lively to Direct Searchlight Pictures’ Upcoming Movie ‘Seconds’

21 mins ago

‘The man from the north’ and Alexander Skarsgård’s bible during filming | by Blank Paper | May, 2022

33 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals a tender snapshot with his little girl on Instagram (photo)

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button