Four years after leaving the club, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid

It’s a small shock wave in the world of football. According to the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid this summer. The 37-year-old striker would interest the Madrid management who would like to find the Portuguese star in their team. Especially since the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of five Ballon d’Or, remains uncertain at Manchester United. A departure is therefore not impossible.

While Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois’ Real Madrid won a 35th La Liga title, on the Manchester United side, nothing is easy. The Mancunians are in sixth place in the Premier League and could play in the Europa League. Inconceivable for Cristiano Ronaldo, he who won the Champions League five times. The arrival of Erik Ten Hag on the bench of Manchester United could therefore leave Cristiano Ronaldo. In the space of a season, the Red Devils will therefore have known three coaches: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and now the current coach of Ajax Amsterdam.

Also according to the Mirror, Ten Hag wants to build a Manchester United with young players. A team where Cristiano Ronaldo, 37 since February, would not necessarily be welcome.

The Red Devils season is catastrophic. Eliminated in the Champions League by Altetico Madrid, five points from 4th place in the Premier League, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who is the man in form for Manchester United. The Portuguese has scored 23 goals this season in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. However, the English club seems to be leaving the former Juventus striker, who has only one year left on his contract.