Fourth dose of covid vaccine, in Ascoli is soaring. “Also because of the infections”

Ascoli, 29 April 2022 – The fight against Covid-19, from prevention through vaccines to treatment with antivirals he antibodies monoclonal, did not stop in the Piceno where the still quite high number of positives (here the latest bulletin of the Marche) fortunately does not go hand in hand with that of hospital admissions which instead has decreased considerably. In terms of vaccinations against Sars-Cov-2, the quantity of doses administered in the vast area 5 has undergone a increase after Easter passing from 50 to 150 per day. These are mostly fourth doses, which at the moment can be received by the over 80s, by the over 60s in highly frail conditions and by the guests of residential facilities for the elderly.

“Vaccinations against Covid-19 – says Isidoro Mazzoni, head of hospital pharmacies in the vast Area 5 – are increasing. We are about 150 per day between Ascoli and San Benedetto. They are almost all second booster doses (fourth doses, ed), while first (third booster doses, ed) are administered few. After the Easter period we recorded this increase, also due to the resurgence of infections“.

As regards, instead, the treatment for those who fall ill with Covid-19, in the vast Area 5 the numbers speak of: 445 patients treated with monoclonal antibodies, 325 with the antiviral tablets (Lagevrio and Paxlovid) and 465 with the drug Remdesivir which involves intravenous infusion. “We still continue with monoclonal antibodies – says Mazzoni – especially towards frail people, who have important pathologies and who above all have important symptoms. We also achieved excellent results with the tablets. If administered in the first days of onset of symptoms, they are highly effective. Pharmacological treatment was instrumental in the fight against Covid-19. And while before the distribution of the antiviral Paxlovid was only by hospital pharmacies, now it is also by the pharmacies open to the public “.

For a few days the Paxlovid can be picked up in pharmacies, at no cost to the citizen. General practitioners may prescribe the drug for the treatment of mild to moderate SARS-Cov-2 infection in at-risk, out-of-hospital individuals. To get the drug, just present the recipe issued by your own general practitioner. The Paxlovid is indicated for adult patients who do not need supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of severe progression, such as people with cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and severe obesity. Treatment must be started In 5 days from the onset of symptoms.